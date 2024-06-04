Erewhon’s selling a ‘sunscreen’ smoothie because it’s summer and we’ll pay for it

For some, it brings to mind watermelon or burgers on the grill. For others, it’s the taste of boardwalk ice cream. For Erewhon Market, the upscale specialty supermarket chain in Los Angeles, it tastes like sunscreen, apparently.

In a marketing partnership that doubles as a millennial Angeleno’s dream come true, Erewhon partnered with Vacation, a sunscreen brand, for a special Vacation “Sunscreen” smoothie. Thankfully, its ingredient list doesn’t include any chemical UV blockers. Instead, it’s mostly made from coconut with a splash of aloe.

The smoothie’s ingredient list includes organic coconut milk, organic coconut water, coconut soft serve, organic coconut meat, organic coconut whipped cream, organic banana, blue spirulina (an edible algae), Erewhon scratch vanilla, aloe, and sea salt. It’s not that far off from the coconut oil, aloe vera, and banana extract used to build out the scent of Vacation’s classic lotion.