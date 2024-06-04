Flying taxi company Joby Aviation scoops up autonomous tech with an eye toward defense contracts

One company’s aim at becoming the Uber of the air is adding some rocket boosters.

Joby Aviation, a California-based electric air taxi company, announced that it is acquiring the autonomy division of Xwing Inc., a firm that develops autonomous technology for aircrafts.

Interestingly, Joby notes that it expects that the acquisition will help bring it closer to “fully autonomous operations in the future,” per a company press release, and that the technology will “play an important role in accelerating the execution of existing contract deliverables with the U.S. Department of Defense and expanding the potential for future contracts.”

What is Xwing?

Xwing’s systems allow pilots to remotely supervise flights from the ground, and it’s received official project designation from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It has also been working with the U.S. Air Force and NASA on projects—an important element in the acquisition.