Housing inventory is growing fast in Florida. Here’s why builders say they aren’t worried yet

During a recent Q&A with ResiClub, housing economist Ali Wolf said that despite spiking levels of active housing inventory for sale in Florida, single-family builders in Florida are still doing alright.

“The rise in [housing] inventory in Florida has definitely caused rumblings in the new home industry,” said Wolf, who is chief economist at Zonda, an analytics firm specializing in new construction. “We’ve had builders reach out to compare notes with what other builders are saying. The interesting caveat is that most builders think this will impact sales but haven’t seen a dramatic downshift yet.”

D.R. Horton CEO Paul Romanowski echoed a similar message when asked about Florida during the homebuilder’s most recent earnings call. “Florida still feels good to us,” said Romanowski. “There certainly has been a lot of news tied to the rise in insurance rates and for most of where we sell our homes are off the coast, and building new construction allows for some stability in those insurance rates,” he noted. “So [we] haven’t seen a significant increase for the homes in the communities where we sell as you may see reported along the coastal and high wind zones. Still seeing good migration and good job growth throughout the Florida market. So we feel pretty good about the Florida market and especially about our positioning at the more affordable price points across the Florida Peninsula.”