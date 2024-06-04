Do green initiatives impact employee satisfaction?

BY Featured9 minute read

Embracing sustainability beyond recycling bins and bike racks might be the secret weapon to a happier, more fulfilled workforce. Studies suggest that going green goes beyond the environment, positively impacting employee satisfaction in surprising ways.

As sustainability is key, we’ve gathered insights from CEOs, directors, and other leaders to explore how their green initiatives have shaped employee satisfaction and recruitment efforts. From starting small with easy green adjustments to achieving a humane certification that appeals to ethical talent, read on to explore how a company’s commitment to eco-consciousness can create a thriving workplace. Implementing easy green adjustments We’ve been undertaking what I refer to as “easy green adjustments” over the past few years. These include activities that only require a small adjustment of our day-to-day operations, but that can add up to significant resource-use reduction (as well as cost savings, in many cases, which is an added bonus). Some of the specific adjustments we’ve made include:

Switching to a “digital-first” approach to sharing information and filing reports, only printing those items that are absolutely necessary to have in a hard copy (such as contracts, for example)

Ensuring that equipment that isn’t in active use is powered down, and unplugged if it’s something that only gets used occasionally

Ensuring that office lights are turned off when there is no one in a room or building

Paying for monthly public transportation passes for employees to encourage them to use these options instead of driving

Allowing for hybrid work when employees don’t specifically need to be in the office reduces the carbon impact of commuting as well as resource use within the office The employee response to these initiatives has been overwhelmingly positive. Team members aren’t just fully on board, but have actually been the ones who suggested many of these policies, and have suggested others that we’re considering implementing as well. It helps that many of these initiatives also make employees’ lives easier, give them more flexibility, or save them money, too. I also believe that making these efforts reflects well on our company from a recruitment standpoint. I don’t have any data that I can present on this point, but I do have anecdotal evidence of hearing straight from some job candidates that they appreciate the ways we as a company are prioritizing the environment. There is a growing interest in sustainability and green initiatives in the broader population, and this is where I see the most value in these initiatives from a recruitment standpoint. People who value sustainability will be more likely to apply for a company that shares that value, and you can show that’s the case by implementing green initiatives.

Rob Boyle, marketing operations director, Airswift Plant trees along with other conservation We work with a sustainability company to plant seven trees per employee per month, along with other conservation initiatives. We receive monthly reports mid-month showing projects funded, CO2 avoided, and trees planted. It’s one of the highlights of our culture and aligns well with our values of achievement and benevolence. Since we launched this initiative in August 2022, our recruitment pipeline has grown by 84% year-over-year (YOY), our engagement results have increased by 18% YOY, and our client list has also grown by over 40% YOY.

People want to do work that matters, and they want to be part of something meaningful, and this small monthly activation makes this come to life for us. Elizabeth Boyd, fractional director of Talent Development and Learning and Workplace Experience, TalentLab.Live Create a recycling program At Cool Springs Chiropractic, we’ve kicked off an all-in recycling effort that’s all about cutting down waste and leaning on eco-friendly resources. This move is very in line with what we stand for, pushing the wellness vibe from just people to the planet, too. Getting everyone on board meant we could really nail what it takes to be more green in everything we do.

It’s been awesome for team spirit. There’s this whole we’re-in-it-together vibe now, with everyone pumped to be doing their bit for the environment. It’s been a game changer for bringing in new faces, too. Folks looking for a job are actually picking up on how serious we are about being green, and they’re digging it. It’s making them more eager to jump on board with us. This green move has definitely made our crew tighter and made Cool Springs Chiropractic the place to be. Dr. Peter Hinz, founder, chiropractor, and certified acupuncturist, Cool Springs Chiropractic Install smart-home energy systems At Daisy, our commitment to sustainability is deeply integrated into our business model, reflected in initiatives like our smart-home energy management systems. These systems optimize energy consumption, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of households and businesses alike. By automating home energy use to adapt to peak and off-peak times, we’ve helped our clients achieve an average of 20% reduction in energy bills, directly contributing to a more sustainable environment.

This initiative has had a profound impact on our team engagement and morale. Our employees take immense pride in knowing their work helps foster sustainable living. This has increased job satisfaction and contributed to a lower turnover rate, as employees feel aligned with Daisy’s values of innovation and responsibility. From a recruitment perspective, our clear commitment to sustainability has been a strong pull factor. Prospects often highlight their enthusiasm about joining a company that not only embraces cutting-edge technology but also prioritizes environmental consciousness. We’ve seen a 25% increase in applications since we started emphasizing our green initiatives in job postings and interviews. This not only broadens our talent pool but also attracts candidates who are passionate about making a positive impact on the planet, enhancing our team quality and innovation capability. Hagan Kappler, CEO, Daisy

Integrate an eco-achievement program We’ve recently launched the Eco-Achievement Program in the iScanner app. Every document that users scan instead of printing helps save trees, and our app shows how much users are contributing to forest conservation. Implementing our Eco-Achievement Program has had a profoundly positive impact on our team dynamics and overall motivation. Every member knows that their daily efforts help conserve our environment. It’s truly inspiring to see how even small actions can add up to significant environmental benefits. By integrating our commitment to the environment directly into our work, we’ve created a more purposeful and engaging workspace.

Marina Alekseichik, product manager, iScanner, BP Mobile (AIBY Group) Transition to a digital workflow At eLearning Industry Inc., our commitment to sustainability led us to implement a significant green initiative: the transition to a completely digital workflow. This move not only reduced our carbon footprint by cutting down on paper use but also resonated deeply with our team and prospective employees who value environmental responsibility. The shift to digital operations was initially a challenge but has since proven to be a major factor in enhancing employee satisfaction. Our team appreciates the company’s dedication to sustainability, and this has fostered a sense of pride and loyalty among existing staff.

Moreover, it has significantly bolstered our recruitment efforts, attracting candidates who are eager to work for a company that aligns with their personal values. The initiative has not only supported our environmental goals but also strengthened our team dynamics and appeal in the competitive job market. Christopher Pappas, founder, eLearning Industry Inc. Launch an office composting program As the director of a fast-growing tech startup, implementing sustainable business practices has been a top priority for me from day one. One green initiative I’m most proud of is our office composting program, which diverts 80% of our food waste from landfills.

When we first launched it, I’ll admit some employees grumbled about the extra sorting required. But it quickly became part of our office culture. And I’ve noticed it’s a huge draw for job candidates who care about sustainability. In fact, over 75% of new hires mention our composting program as one reason they chose us over another offer. Beyond the environmental benefits, it boosts morale to see your workplace making tangible efforts to reduce waste. My advice to any leader looking to go green? Start small with initiatives that engage your people. The returns in employee satisfaction are well worth the effort. Charles Veprek, director of Business Development, IT Asset Management Group (ITAMG)

Try a remote-first model As a leader in the sustainable energy space, we’ve embraced a green initiative that aligns with our commitment to reducing environmental impact by working remotely. Transitioning to a fully remote work model, we’ve significantly reduced our carbon footprint associated with commuting and office energy consumption. Our remote work policy eliminates the need for daily travel, thereby reducing emissions and congestion on the roads. By forgoing a traditional office space, we minimize energy consumption related to heating, cooling, and powering office buildings. This initiative not only supports our sustainability goals but also enhances employee satisfaction, offering flexibility and promoting a healthy work-life balance. Going remote has helped position us as a forward-thinking and environmentally conscious employer, appealing to top talent who share our values.

Robert Roth, CEO, Quote For Solar Transition to an EV Fleet Sustainability has had a significant impact on how we operate at Stallion Express. We recently launched a green initiative, switching 30% of our delivery fleet to EVs. Not only does this align with our carbon reduction goals, but it also resonates strongly with our team and future employees. From an operational point of view, the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) has resulted in a reduction of approximately 25% in our carbon footprint per year. However, the impact goes beyond the environmental benefits, as it has improved our corporate culture and employee well-being.

Our employees are proud to be part of a company that places environmental responsibility at the heart of everything we do. According to an internal survey, 80% of employees felt more satisfied with their job after implementing this initiative. Sustainability is also at the core of our recruitment strategy. We’ve seen a 15% spike in applications, especially from Gen Z and millennials who prioritize green credentials in their job search. These results highlight the importance of aligning business operations with wider societal values. For eight years, this concept has been at the core of my approach to logistics and customer experience.

At Stallion Express, we’re more than parcel delivery; we’re fulfilling our pledge to create a sustainable future. Jen Seran, director of Operations, Stallion Express Get a humane certification At Sammy’s Milk, we undertook the green initiative of becoming Certified Humane Raised & Handled. This certification, awarded by Humane Farm Animal Care (HFAC), focuses on improving the lives of farm animals by setting high standards for humane food production.