U.S. housing market needs 1.5 million more homes, Freddie Mac finds

The U.S. housing market is short at least 760,000 for-sale housing units and short another 760,000 for-rent housing units, according to Freddie Mac economists in a recent research article. That means the U.S. housing market is at least 1.5 million units away from being a “balanced market.” “To bring the vacancy rate, both rental and homeowner, back in line with historical averages, the U.S. would need to add an additional 1.5 million vacant for-sale and for-rent homes,” wrote Freddie Mac economists.

What do Freddie Mac economists think will happen if the U.S. housing market doesn’t add additional supply? “Without such units, the pressure on housing markets will persist,” wrote Freddie Mac economists. They also suggest that this analysis—which calculates how many units would be needed to bring the national vacancy rate back in line with the historical average—”underestimates” the overall housing shortage.