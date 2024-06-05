3 steps to get unstuck when you’ve outgrown your job

BY Cat O'Shaughnessy Coffrin3 minute read

Have you outgrown your job? This can be a hard truth to face, but there are often telltale signs that it’s time to quit.

Maybe you feel undervalued, overtired, bored, or simply stuck. Perhaps you realize you can no longer show up as your best self, or you’re finally ready to escape a toxic culture or bad boss. Even if you love your job, it’s okay to admit when it’s time to move on. This is the first step in turning a potentially daunting realization into an opportunity for self-discovery and positive change. Here are three steps to help move you forward when you’ve outgrown your job, with some tips from leaders who have been there themselves.

Dispel the myth that you have to make an immediate change We tend to prize quick movement and decisive action, but there is no reason that this has to be a fast process. Simply the act of acknowledging that you are ready to move on can offer some immediate relief from the pressure you may have been placing on yourself to make your current situation work. Once you shift into the mindset of making a change, you can slow down and take your time if you need. “Change is scary, and making a career leap is a lot of work,” says Lauren Johnson, a senior director at UC Health in Denver who made a major career change when she moved into the healthcare industry. “It takes time, and you must be in a good headspace to do it well. It’s easy to kick that can.”

So, take a deep breath. Reject the pressure for fast action. Do what it takes to ensure you are not making big decisions out of fear or haste. Make space for disciplined introspection Most of us don’t prioritize time for self-reflection in the course of doing work and building our careers, but this is a crucial piece of determining what’s next. Look at this moment as one to get reacquainted with who you are, what brings you joy, and what value you have to offer. “Start with exploring your values,” suggests Anitra St. Hilaire, vice president of People for the software firm ThreeFlow. “Then you can figure out where you want to be and where you will thrive. Really try to think about what matters, because jumping blindly can put you in a worse situation.

Whether you find it in a yoga practice, long walks, or a proven writing practice, be sure to build time into your regular schedule for quiet introspection. Importantly, make sure to treat these commitments as equally important to other priorities on your calendar. The more time you spend quietly with yourself, exploring big questions and listening to your internal thoughts, the easier it will be to tap into your instincts and reconnect with your inner voice. Invite in some inspiration Few things can feel less inspiring than the process of applying for jobs. One way to offset this feeling is to open your mind by surrounding yourself with fresh thinking and new ideas.

Talk to friends and colleagues about their passions and interests. Take a trip or four. Read books you never would have picked up before. Reflect on abandoned hobbies, career paths, or childhood experiences that once motivated you, and find ways to bring elements of these interests back into your current world. It’s easy to feel isolated when you’re unsure where you want to go, but opening yourself up and investing in relationships can help you open your mind and turn you on to new possibilities. It can even give you the boost you need to take a big chance. “I’m an introvert, but the energy I gained from mentors, friends, colleagues, and family gave me the energy and confidence to pursue a big career shift,” recalls Johnson. “Remember, you don’t have to do this alone.”

This is also a good time to invest in yourself. “While you’re figuring out your next steps, look for ways to build your skills to make yourself more marketable,” says St. Hilaire. “Take classes, go to events, read books, or listen to podcasts. These things are good to do even when you’re not in a “career change” mode.” Navigating career transitions can be challenging, discouraging, and paralyzing. Especially in a working culture where we prize knowing and perfection, it is uncomfortable to admit when you are unsure of what’s next or where you are headed. But remember that transitions can also be times for discovery and new thinking. Perhaps in revisiting an old interest or reconnecting with former colleagues, you will tap something you haven’t thought about as you explore potential paths forward.