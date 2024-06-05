How the DIY economy hurts women

As the protectors, women are tasked with being the default parents, housekeepers, kin-keepers, health managers, budget managers, and volunteers. They’re the ones who take care of elderly family members and other relatives who’ve found themselves down and out financially, struggling emotionally, or in need of support with their own responsibilities for care. They’re the ones bearing primary responsibility not only for taking care of family members who are sick but for all the work it takes to keep them safe and well, including researching and avoiding potential health threats, taking them to the doctor for checkups, managing medications, and ensuring that their family members are eating nutritiously and getting plenty of exercise. And they’re often the ones who do the inventory and the planning and the shopping, the ones who know how much is left in the checking account or the cash jar, and the ones who figure out how to make ends meet when money is short.
Women also keep this country running by filling the underpaid jobs in our economy—accepting low wages to keep the costs of goods and services more affordable for everyone else. As of 2023, women represented 47% of the total U.S. workforce, but they held nearly 70% of the lowest-wage jobs, and they earned only 73 cents for every dollar earned by men. The picture is a little better if we only consider full-time employed women. Those women are earning 83 cents for every dollar that men do (albeit with bigger gaps for Black and Latina women and for mothers). But focusing on full-time employed women ignores women who’ve been pushed into part-time, part-year, and often low-wage labor because those are the only jobs they can get.
Women shouldn’t have to be doing so much for so little. And they wouldn’t have to if we had a real social safety net. With the right investments and policies, countries can protect people from exploitation and grant them dignity throughout their lives.
Rather than build that kind of sturdy social safety net, the U.S. has slashed holes in the meager net we do have and left the remainder to wither and rot. Policymakers have kept the federal minimum wage stalled at $7.25 an hour for decades, allowed states to chip away at the value of welfare benefits and institute work requirements and time limits for government assistance, and attacked the unions that could fight for higher pay or essential protections like guaranteed paid leave, safe working conditions, reasonable work hours, retirement pensions, and overtime pay. In the process, they’ve left forty million Americans struggling to keep a roof over their heads, thirty-four million without sufficient food to eat, and thirty million without health insurance. And they’ve left more than thirty-five million American kids attending under-resourced schools and nine million without access to affordable childcare.
Without a net, societies crumble. That’s why people in the U.S. are more depressed, more sick, and more likely to die young than people in other high-income countries. It’s why we work longer hours but produce less. Why we have a higher poverty rate. Why our economy isn’t growing as fast. And why we have more political unrest.
The situation would likely be even worse if women weren’t filling in the gaps in our economy and our threadbare safety net. In the absence of a robust social safety net, the U.S. avoids catastrophe and keeps our society and our economy from crumbling by relying on women as the invisible glue.
The DIY Society
It’s easy to assume that the situation was always this dire. And yet, there have been moments throughout our history as a country where things could have gone another way.