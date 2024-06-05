How the DIY economy hurts women

BY Jessica Calarco9 minute read

As the protectors, women are tasked with being the default parents, housekeepers, kin-keepers, health managers, budget managers, and volunteers. They’re the ones who take care of elderly family members and other relatives who’ve found themselves down and out financially, struggling emotionally, or in need of support with their own responsibilities for care. They’re the ones bearing primary responsibility not only for taking care of family members who are sick but for all the work it takes to keep them safe and well, including researching and avoiding potential health threats, taking them to the doctor for checkups, managing medications, and ensuring that their family members are eating nutritiously and getting plenty of exercise. And they’re often the ones who do the inventory and the planning and the shopping, the ones who know how much is left in the checking account or the cash jar, and the ones who figure out how to make ends meet when money is short.

