Why CEOs need to check their blind spots and their judgments 

BY David Novak4 minute read

As CEO of Yum!, I also had the privilege of touring our restaurants often, meeting frontline workers who were just as smart as I was but who hadn’t had the same opportunities. Because they happened to be washing dishes, working the drive-through, or standing at a grill, people automatically assumed that they didn’t have much to say worth listening to. It was a big mistake that I always tried to rectify, and it saved us from making mistakes more than once. It’s also how I brought to life the defining principle of Yum!’s culture: a culture where everyone makes a difference. For instance, when we launched our oven-roasted chicken pieces at KFC, everyone at our corporate office thought the product was just great as it was. But then I talked to the cooks at a couple of our restaurants who showed me how difficult it was to make the product with consistent results in the real world. That insight sent us back to the drawing board. Thanks to those cooks, we found a quicker and simpler process for making a consistently good product, which saved us a ton of time and money in the long run.

Bernie Marcus, who cofounded Home Depot, would do the same when he was CEO. He opened himself up to the associates on the front line, often asking, “How would you tackle this?” or “How would you do that?” It’s how he gathered some incredibly valuable ideas that helped Home Depot grow as fast as it did. Before you can check your judgment about the ideas people share, you first must check the assumptions you’re making that limit the people who are in your sphere of influence. For instance, when she became president and CEO of IBM, Ginni Rometty could see three transformations the company needed to make. It needed a new technology platform, it needed new skills, and it needed to change how it worked as an organization. (You know, just the small stuff!) The hardest to solve was acquiring skilled talent—because the people doing the acquiring were operating on two faulty assumptions: people with at least a bachelor’s degree and with experience would be better hires. But IBM desperately needed digital skills and couldn’t get them. There just weren’t enough trained people in the talent pool. Technology also changes dramatically every three to five years, and IBM had too many people who weren’t all that interested in changing with it. So, Rometty helped the team make two big hiring changes. First, they started looking at high schools and community colleges for talent and doing more in-house training and education for the skills they needed most. Second, they started testing for the traits that made people successful through transformation: curiosity, grit, and drive. When they let go of their assumptions and biases about degrees, background, and experience, they found people who could bring the greatest value to the organization.

