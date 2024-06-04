Are Gen Z ‘sellouts’ if they take corporate jobs?

BY Christina Elson7 minute read

The young people in these stories do not represent most of their generation, and even if some have misguided views, most of these views come from the adults around them. A pervasive narrative that can be found at many elite schools is that opportunity is dead, wealth is immoral, and capitalism is killing the planet. Gen Z are told they are inheriting a broken world and if they choose to work in business they are selling out. This narrative is reflected in a recent New York Times story suggesting that the atmosphere in college creates an unreconcilable choice of entering finance, tech, or consulting and being a sellout, or pursuing any other career path and worrying about being seen as a failure. Even if students “arrive at college wanting something very different,” by the time they leave, they want to “make a bag (slang for a sack of money) as quickly as possible.” Prohibitive housing costs, exorbitant tuition, rising inequality, and their parents’ expectations limit their choices. Sellout firms target them, and it’s hard to resist the siren call of trading your morals for money. Life is beyond their control. One Harvard student explained that being a sellout carries an “implicit judgment.” It is “almost a descriptive term at this point for people pursuing certain career paths.” By some estimates, half of the elite college students decide to sell out. These students have choices most undergraduates don’t. Students attending thousands of universities could not choose to major in English and assume they will get a job in “finance or management consulting for a couple of years before writing their novel.”

Why do they do it? One said there’s a “herd mentality,” and another said, “It’s hard to conceptualize other things.” The author noted, “They believe they can have greater impact by maximizing earnings to donate to a cause than working for that cause.” The drawback? “People on the “prestige escalator become accustomed to a certain salary, and walking away can feel funny.” Most comments on the New York Times story were harsh on Gen Z, elite schools, and sellout employers. Eighty-five percent of Americans work in the private sector, and one reader said society has set up binary incentives for economic success. You choose a meaningful career or one where you might be rich by someone else’s standards. Most dismissed what they said were the crocodile tears of these young people. The comments reinforce that Gen Zs didn’t make the discordant and dissonant world they inhabit. The higher education industry generates close to a trillion dollars in revenue. Most private schools glean millions in profits from investments and donations by wealthy donors. Young Americans are encouraged to attend college, especially elite institutions, because they open doors. In too many, they find attitudes that describe wealth as immoral and free enterprise as killing the planet. One commentator on the New York Times piece, Mike Donatz, who describes himself as a Harvard graduate and professor, said people are “Lazy, Selfish, Stupid, and Mean” and “all organizations and corporations in particular are driven by Greed, producing Fraud and Waste.”

Consider the blurb for Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire by Harvard professor Rebecca Henderson: “Capitalism is on the verge of destroying the planet and destabilizing society as wealth rushes to the top.” Henderson is a renowned scholar who is seriously engaged with capitalism as an evolving system. She has made important contributions to the field and is well-received by many business leaders. Her book blurb describing capitalism as a destabilizing system that has “lost its moral and ethical foundation” is the type of language that feeds a pervasive negative narrative. As the list of business industries contributing to planetary destruction grows, so does the perception that starting a career in one of these industries is selling out. A sellout cannot hope to reinvent capitalism or impact the world as an intrapreneur or activist leader. The average age of entrepreneurs is still north of 40, and many entrepreneurs work for large firms before going out on their own. Serial entrepreneur Mark Cuban worked at Mellon Bank. Navrina Singh, a founder of Credo AI, worked at Qualcomm and Microsoft. However, Harvard professor Mihir A. Desai suggests working for a firm like Goldman Sachs and McKinsey makes most people “habitual acquirers of safety nets.” It might be suitable for a few, “but for every one of those, there are 10 entrepreneurs, artists, and restaurateurs that get trapped in those institutions.” Are students really trading their potential by taking a job in finance, tech, or consulting? If they don’t, are they really failures?

This dissonance kills joy and encourages lousy ideas like effective altruism, a worldview that resonates with some Gen Z in elite colleges. Rooted in utilitarianism, it focuses on rational decision-making to achieve the greatest good for the greatest number. It ensures a never-ending power struggle over who gets to define good: Plato’s Republic, the AI overlord, or maybe another Stalin. Effective altruism supposedly leads people to choose careers to maximize wealth and use it to tackle human priorities like inequality and climate change. It produced Sam Bankman-Fried and, in the United States, is linked to the tech culture of Silicon Valley. If higher education cannot encourage young people to be curious, have a spark for life, and dream about a better future, it certainly should not tell them that everyone who works in finance, tech, and consulting is a sellout. Working for J.P. Morgan Chase does not make you evil; helping companies grow and create jobs is not paternalism. At Wake Forest University, my colleague Steve Nedvidek and I teach a course called Finding Your Personal Value Proposition, and I know other faculty in other colleges have similar courses. Ours encourages undergraduates to reflect on their strengths, interests, and what they want to contribute to the world. We guide them in critically thinking about how to apply their talents and help them identify tools to track and reflect on their journey. We emphasize the significance of their freedom to foster empowerment and agency. They have more opportunities today than ever to try, fail, learn, and forge their destiny. As Jerry Seinfeld pointed out, living on peanut butter and bread because you want to be a comedian does not make you a failure. Forgetting the importance of humor will.