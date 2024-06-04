More workers are ‘holiday hustling’ to make ends meet. This is what it costs employers

BY Jon Rudoe4 minute read

Ask colleagues, “Do you have anything nice planned for your vacation?” and you’ll probably be met with a range of responses encompassing everything from envy-worthy trips to Rome to quiet weeks at home catching up with friends and family. But increasingly, people are hearing another response. “Oh, I’m actually working. No, not here, I’m doing some odd jobs.” This phenomenon, where workers use their PTO for second jobs or side hustles, is called “holiday hustling.”

You don’t need to be a detective to work out why it’s happening: 54% of U.S. workers have added a side hustle “to supplement their primary income” in the past year. It’s down to the rising cost of living, which Americans rank as one of the top problems facing the country. The prevalence of holiday hustling has reached a point where HR teams are taking notice. According to a survey my company Nous conducted that polled 500 HR Directors, two in five HR leaders believe staff at their company have taken on second jobs or side hustles to earn more money due to cost of living pressures. But is the rise of holiday hustling really a workplace issue? After all, workers are entitled to spend their free time how they want, right? On principle, yes, this is true. But despite what hustle culture advocates may argue, the rise-and-grind approach to life and work won’t serve employees well in the long run. Time to switch off from work is essential for our mental and physical well-being. Staff who do not use annual leave for rest are at greater risk of burnout. They’ll also be less productive since health and work performance go hand-in-hand.

The burnout epidemic is bad enough as it is. Three-quarters of U.S. workers have already experienced burnout. Across the pond in the U.K., the number of workers taking sick leave is at a 10-year high. The rise of holiday hustling risks making it worse. So, employers cannot afford to simply sweep the issue under the rug, especially those based in the U.S. American workers only get an average of 11 vacation days a year, while their European counterparts get 20-25 days on average. The paucity of vacation days available to U.S. employees (which most don’t take in full) makes it all the more important for workers to be able to spend time away from their desks in a way that enables them to recharge. Of course, this does not mean that employers should dictate what staff do during their vacation time. Staff who wish to “holiday hustle” should be given free rein to do so. However, employers can and should offer financial support to staff—on top of providing fair salaries—to ensure that holiday hustling is a choice, not a necessity.

Tackle bills head-on Rising living costs are one the main reasons why many staff have started holiday hustling, so it makes sense for employers to tackle this issue directly. Providing staff with subsidized travel or childcare benefits can be a great way to help staff manage essential spending. Offering access to money-saving tools can help staff find cheaper household bills, and is also a meaningful way to address the root cause of financial worries. Tools that automate the hassle of administration-type tasks also give employees more free time back to use to switch off and relax. Start talking about money Salary conversations are often the only time money is discussed at work, which means staff who are struggling financially are unlikely to be comfortable raising concerns with managers. Breaking down the money taboo means staff will feel able to seek support, and work with managers to come up with solutions to help them avoid holiday hustling. For example, employers could give staff access to their earned income before payday or signpost debt advice services, if required.

Offer financial well-being support Most of us are not taught how to handle our finances in school. So when money gets tight, we aren’t aware of the steps we could take to improve our finances, beyond trying to earn more money. In comes holiday hustling. Knowledge is power. Providing access to financial well-being courses or one-to-one financial coaching will give staff the tools and wisdom they need to improve their financial management now and in the future. As a result, staff will be less likely to need to holiday hustle—and confident that they can find alternative solutions. It’s also important to signpost where staff can access this support in company communications regularly, so teams can actually benefit from what’s on offer. Addressing the issue of tight staff finances can feel uncomfortable. However, the toxic cocktail of gloomy economic circumstances and the pressure of hustle culture means employers cannot continue to bury their heads in the sand.