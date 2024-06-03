Rubio’s Coastal Grill is closing locations, joins growing list of restaurant and retail chains shutting stores in 2024

Rubio’s Coastal Grill, a fast-casual taco chain that operates in California, Arizona, and Nevada, has reportedly closed 48 underperforming stores in California, including 13 locations in San Diego. As of now, 86 Rubio’s locations remain open across California, Arizona, and Nevada.

The closures are attributed to the rising cost of doing business in California, local media reported a Rubio’s spokesperson as saying. The spokesperson stated that while the closures are difficult, they are a necessary step in a strategic long-term plan to ensure the company’s future success.

Rubio’s is among the California fast food chains impacted by the recent minimum wage hikes, which raised hourly pay to $16 for most workers on January 1 and to $20 for fast food workers in April.

Fast Company has reached out to Rubio’s for comment, including to ask for a list of the shuttered locations. We will update this post if we hear back.