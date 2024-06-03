Cucumber recall 2024: Salmonella fears impact produce products distributed to these 14 states

Select cucumbers are being recalled due to fears of salmonella contamination. The recall is being voluntarily initiated by Florida-based Fresh Start Produce Sales, which shipped the cucumbers to select states between May 17 and May 21, 2024.

Salmonella can cause fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in persons, but it may also be more dangerous for those who are young, old, or have weakened immune systems. More serious complications are also possible.

The impacted cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in 14 states. Those states are:

Alabama

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Maryland

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

According to the recall notice on the website of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the impacted cucumbers are: