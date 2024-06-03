Cucumber recall 2024: Salmonella fears impact produce products distributed to these 14 states

Select cucumbers are being recalled due to fears of salmonella contamination. The recall is being voluntarily initiated by Florida-based Fresh Start Produce Sales, which shipped the cucumbers to select states between May 17 and May 21, 2024.
Salmonella can cause fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in persons, but it may also be more dangerous for those who are young, old, or have weakened immune systems. More serious complications are also possible.
The impacted cucumbers were shipped in bulk cartons to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in 14 states. Those states are:
- Alabama
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Maryland
- North Carolina
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Virginia
- West Virginia
According to the recall notice on the website of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the impacted cucumbers are:
- dark green
- approximately 1.5-2.0 inches in diameter
- between 5 inches and 9 inches long
What to do if you think you may have the recalled cucumbers
Do not consume them. Instead, throw them away or return the cucumbers to their place of purchase for a refund.
The notice says that consumers should check with their place of purchase to see if the recalled cucumbers were sold where they shop, although it says their presence in the marketplace is "unlikely." For its part, Fresh Start Produce Sales says it has notified its customers of affected cucumbers and asked them to remove them from sale.
Images of the recalled cucumbers can be viewed here. If you have any questions, you can call Fresh Start Produce Sales at 1-888-364-2993 from Monday to Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EDT.