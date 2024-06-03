AMD unveils new AI chips to compete with Nvidia

Advanced Micro Devices unveiled its latest artificial intelligence processors on Monday and detailed its plan to develop AI chips over the next two years in a bid to challenge industry leader Nvidia.
At the Computex technology trade show in Taipei, AMD CEO Lisa Su introduced the MI325X accelerator, which is set to be made available in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The race to develop generative artificial intelligence programs has led to towering demand for the advanced chips used in AI data centers able to support these complex applications.
AMD has been vying to compete against Nvidia, which currently dominates the lucrative market for AI semiconductors and commands about 80% of its share.
Since last year, Nvidia has made it clear to investors that it plans to shorten its release cycle to annually, and now AMD has followed suit.
“AI is clearly our number one priority as a company and we have really harnessed all of the development capability within the company to do that,” Su told reporters.
“This annual cadence is something that is there because the market requires newer products and newer capabilities… Every year we have the next big thing such that we always have the most competitive portfolio.”