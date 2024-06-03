Musk discussed buying a house from a Tesla director’s startup

Joe Gebbia , the Tesla director who exited a board committee that made key decisions about the car maker’s future, told Reuters that CEO Elon Musk had discussed purchasing a house from his start-up and that he was concerned their friendship could be seized on to attack the committee’s independence.

Gebbia, whose start-up Samara makes tiny prefabricated houses, was one of two directors that Tesla’s eight-member board deemed independent enough to serve on a “special committee” that deliberated on the company reincorporating from Delaware to Texas.

The board formed the special committee after Musk called in January for Tesla to move its corporate domicile out of Delaware, where a court shot down his $56 billion pay package.

The special committee was initially comprised of Gebbia, an Airbnb co-founder, and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, a former Walgreens Boots Alliance human resources chief, according to a regulatory filing.