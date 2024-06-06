BY Steven Kowalski4 minute read

What are your company’s leaders focused on?

Is it the work of their department—the contribution they are making to your business value chain and to your customers? Or are your leaders spending too much of their time and energy making sense of the myriad of organizational transformations, efficiency initiatives, leadership frameworks, and strategic updates being cascaded through the organization? I understand the challenge. Like most businesses today, you’re under pressure to change direction, incorporate new technologies, tighten your belt, shift unproductive behaviors that may have become entrenched, or right-size parts of the business. Maybe the residue of past corporate initiatives left unintended consequences that eroded value. Or you might have a new leader with a mandate to straighten house. But adding more to your leaders’ plates isn’t the answer. Control amid uncertainty (or even chaos) doesn’t come from piling on more directives—especially if they are not coordinated and aligned. For your leaders, simply keeping up with all the requests for their time and attention can wreak havoc on performance, cause burnout, foster cynicism, and ultimately lead to attrition of your best folks.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Here are some common mistakes being made in the workplace that are leading to major leader overwhelm: FIRST: NO ONE ADDS IT ALL UP Someone in charge of supporting a new initiative reaches out with a call to action. But so do eight other groups—each supporting their own change initiative. An army of well-meaning folks start “rolling out” the change management plan for each initiative.

Work product owners of these efforts focus on their slice of the pie—without realizing that their effort is part of an interconnected series of change initiatives. And when leaders are faced with the avalanche of company and division directives—along with an assortment of efficiency initiatives—the draw on leaders is overwhelming. NEXT: EACH CORPORATE INITIATIVE PROPOSES ITS OWN UNIQUE SET OF “MINDSET AND BEHAVIOR” SHIFTS Asking leaders to ensure their function incorporates new strategic priorities, adopts new processes, or uses new platforms and technologies is already asking a lot. But often, we add what’s called “mindset and behavior” shifts to the list of what leaders must absorb.

People agonize over the language of each of these and eventually dilute them into a collection of vague, un-measurable “fuzzy shoulds,” like “empower others” or “create a feedback culture.” And while it is true that real, lasting change requires us to examine and shift our mindset—and change behaviors accordingly—that doesn’t mean each separate change effort should come up with its own list. FINALLY: WE RUSH TO DO IT ALL AT THE SAME TIME There are best practices for effectively sequencing the requests for change you are asking your leaders to support. And doing it all at the same time is not a best practice.

Strategy should come first, followed by changes that support the strategy. This creates a rationale for why changes are needed deeper into the organization—whether they are financially driven, market-driven, or the result of new knowledge or technologies that must be incorporated into business as usual. But when each area of the business views their changes as the most urgent—without regard for the bigger picture—your leaders, managers, and employees will inevitably resist. So, how do you simplify and align your strategic change directives? Here are three suggestions that will help reduce overwhelm:

advertisement

1. IDENTIFY 3-5 CORE “AGGREGATED TASKS” To do this, you’ll have to look beyond your own “shop.” Talk with your peers within the different business units in your function, but also across other functions with key interfaces. What efficiency initiatives do they have underway? What structural or process changes might they be contemplating? What about HR, finance, and IT? Don’t create your list of asks in isolation! Seek to understand how your collective “calls to action” fit together. And, don’t assume your change agenda is more important than others. Try This: Reach out, aggregate your requests with those from other teams, consolidate where possible, and stand together.

2. TAKE A LONGER-TERM APPROACH TO SHIFTING BEHAVIOR Some changes will require urgency and even some measure of enforcement. Others might require a longer horizon for the change to take hold. But we tend to act as if all requests for behavior change must be achieved with (often unrealistic) speed. Challenge your teams to balance urgency with sustainable productivity. How might focusing on just a few core areas, with clear metrics, help your leaders embed change into business as usual? Which information, tools, and support must come first to set a solid foundation?

Try This: Sequence your requests for behavior change over time for both alignment and impact. 3. DON’T FORGET ABOUT YOUR MANAGERS! Efforts to change direction, incorporate new technologies, tighten your belt, and streamline processes require the involvement of top leadership. But you’re not “done” just because your senior leaders are aware of desired changes, understand why they are needed, and know what it will mean for their business unit. Often, even the most integrated and well-designed change initiatives lose steam before managers are engaged in any coordinated way—or we (optimistically) rely on senior leaders to effectively cascade changes to managers.