The 7 steps for strategic planning success

As a C-suite executive, I’ve participated in numerous strategic planning sessions—some good, some, frankly, not so much. Now, as a consultant and an Executive MBA professor, I am often asked to help CEOs or CMOs facilitate their strategic planning meetings and their off-sites.

Strategic plans should include the handful of areas that are most important to growing the business and the goals that will ramp up and accelerate the value of your firm. These could be things the organization is already doing but needs to do more of or better, or things the organization should be doing. In my experience, the best strategic planning sessions typically include hiring an outside facilitator so that the participants can participate. These meetings are best conducted off-site so that there are no distractions. I’ve also found that it’s helpful for the facilitator to speak with the key strategic plan leaders in advance so that they can understand what is working well with strategic planning, where opportunities could exist, and where there might be pain points. This helps the facilitator hit the ground running and add value to the strategic planning process.

Here are some lessons I’ve learned to guarantee success and results in strategic planning: 1. SURVEY YOUR CURRENT PERFORMANCE Survey and scan your current environment, including data on the three Cs: the customer, the competition, and the company.Create a dashboard and trendline to see how you are performing in these three areas.

2. CREATE A SWOT ANALYSIS Develop a robust strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis. When creating this matrix, try to include as many stakeholders as possible, including customers, employees, your board, and the competition. 3. IDENTIFY PIVOTAL PRIORITIES

From the SWOT, develop a matrix and have key stakeholders identify 3-5 pivotal priorities that will increase your company’s value by growing market share, top-line revenue, or profits. Examples could be overhauling your IT platform, entering a new market, developing a new product, or reimagining your marketing efforts to set you up for growth. 4. DO SOME EDITING Ensure the strategic priorities you’ve identified are things that you care about and are willing to do something about. And know that you can’t go after it all. When strategic plans are so big and vast, they often go into a binder and then onto a shelf. We don’t want that! We want our strategic plans to be SMART—specific, measurable, actionable, relevant, and timebound—and motivating for the team that will deliver on the plan.

5. ALIGN AND MEASURE Align on the 3-5 big strategic goals and put measurements around them. Articulate how you will know you did it well in years one, two, and three. A good strategic plan has a few big yeses, but says no to things that you won’t work on or areas that you’ll get to later. 6. ASSIGN LEADERS

Assign an owner and timing for each strategic goal. This should be one owner or leader who will organize a team to ensure the goal stays on track, on budget, and is delivered with excellence. Outline specific goals using the five Ws like in this example: What: boosting revenue by 10%

Who: who will be on the team

When: by October 2024

Where: in our e-commerce division

Why: to grow our sales Also, identify feedback loops, including customers, employees, and cross-functional teams. 7. PUT THE PLAN ON PAPER