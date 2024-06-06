Why these 7 ‘in-between moments’ are the key to an enduring PR strategy

BY Mark Pasetsky2 minute read

Big moments are only part of the PR equation. In fact, the most resilient public relations campaigns are built around the more frequent in-between moments.

Think about the blocking and tackling initiatives that don’t immediately equal big headlines: background press meetings, posting on LinkedIn, and attending industry events, for example. It’s moments like these that build momentum and ultimately lead to greater success when it’s time to make that big announcement. Here are seven in-between PR moments your business should be taking advantage of: 1. PRESS MEETINGS

Introducing your expertise to journalists on background establishes trust and credibility. Show journalists that you’ll be helpful for their beat, and they’re more likely to quote you in upcoming articles. Plus, they’ll already be familiar with your organization, and that’s key in telling your story once you have bigger news to share. 2. INDUSTRY AWARDS Participating in award programs allows your company to benchmark performance against industry standards. And since the press usually judges these events, they’re additional opportunities to get in front of them and tell your story. When you win award, remember to post about it on social media and email the news to your clients and prospects.

3. EVENTS Attending events after work can be taxing, but worth it. These meet-ups are where you’ll network with your peers and discuss your brand. This is also a chance to network with journalists and become a potential source. Following the event, connect with the press on social media to keep the connection going and build a stronger relationship. 4. SOCIAL MEDIA

Consistent online engagement fosters meaningful dialogue about your industry and allows you to get feedback. Commit to a reasonable but regular cadence of posts—perhaps once a week—to build your brand. Conduct surveys, ask thought-provoking questions, and discuss relevant topics to drive engagement. If you get a press mention, share that news with your followers. 5. MEDIA PARTNERSHIPS While getting an earned press mention is powerful, you can also pay to access a publication’s audiences. Collaborating with a media partner allows you to create sponsored content and host joint events.

6. EXECUTIVE COUNCILS Many publishers host paid executive councils composed of leaders in their industries. Submit pieces that demonstrate your brand’s expertise and position you as a thought leader on trending topics. And be sure to participate in the quick quote opportunities as well, as these are an easy way to get your brand included in industry roundup stories. 7. RESEARCH AND SURVEYS