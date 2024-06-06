BY Magdalena Nowicka Mook4 minute read

Managers are facing an unprecedented challenge: navigating a five-generation workplace. In some countries, it is up to seven, each bringing their own experiences and expectations. Sorting it out in ways that meet needs without heightening disparities is no small task.

Accounting for five different career trajectories, lifestyles, and work styles requires fostering a culture that drives collaboration and engagement. Absent that, many managers feel they are expected to achieve the impossible in a working world where one size does not fit all. Luckily, this challenge is not insurmountable. Here’s how leaders can manage the most generationally diverse workforce in history without sidelining one group’s needs for another’s expectations. Through active listening, proactive modifications, and prioritization of employee wellness—often known as a coach approach—leaders can deploy strategies to mitigate difficulties posed by today’s multi-generational workforce. BEGIN WITH UNDERSTANDING

To meet the expectations of 20-somethings to 70-somethings, leaders must take time to fully understand their needs. Purdue Global provides a good explanation of the generational differences evident in the workplace. Traditionalists are the oldest working generation, and more commonly in the workforce as fewer can afford to retire. They pride themselves on delivering long-time value to their company. They likely have seniority established over a multi-decade-long career. Baby boomers share in a sense of loyalty to their jobs. They prioritize efficiency and quality, based on their own dedication to getting the job done well.

Generation X sits as the “middle child,” and as in the stereotypical family dynamic, are hyper independent. Coming from a generation that values diversity, they are likely to leave a job that doesn’t meet their basic expectations. Then we have millennials, the generation moving into management and leadership roles. They look for unique work experiences, trustworthy managers, convenience, and jobs that provide purpose-driven work. Finally, we have Generation Z—the youngest of the multi-generational workforce. Many of us know Gen Z for their strong requirement for work/life balance and the boundaries they set right from the get-go. They prioritize their own personal wellness and are least likely to settle for a work environment that does not.

It is important to acknowledge that each of these generations was raised amid unique global challenges which contributed to defining their lifelong priorities. The key to managing a workplace in which all five generations are present is to examine every idea or approach under the lens of whether it treats all age groups in an equitable way and connects the entire team to a shared purpose and goal. It is equally important to note that business leaders are also coming from all these generations, and they may have biases towards their age group or their own expectations. People that report to them may have bias for or against them, based on the generation they represent. It requires a delicate navigation for the leader to be successful and the entire organization to thrive.

ACKNOWLEDGE OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMPROMISE Recent data from AARP shows that 60% of workers report generational conflict in their workplace. Other AARP studies, however, show that seven out of 10 workers like working with generations other than their own, and agree that both younger and older coworkers bring a set of benefits to the workplace. This indicates a positive outlook for creating a culture which promotes intergenerational collaboration, rather than competition. In the best cases, age diversity can facilitate shared perspectives and lead to problem solving. Start by instilling the coach approach through active listening, responsive changes, individualized approaches, and two-way communication as the baseline expectation for anyone who will be a part of the company. This will allow every employee to feel valued and may even drive personal connections between generations that would otherwise have felt fraught.

Encourage Mentorship: When colleagues from different generations are empowered to learn from one another, it is easier to grow a culture of collaboration. The AARP study notes that older workers can pass on their skills and knowledge and learn from the creativity of younger workers. Younger employees value older workers for their ability to serve as teachers with unique perspectives.

Conversation can empower employees to feel comfortable in sharing their ideas and needs. When employees feel heard, productivity and engagement spike. Offer Flexibility: The post-pandemic workplace is known for its flexibility, but not all generations want flexibility in the same way. Offering flexibility in various forms to accommodate each group can improve both retention and recruitment. According to BetterUp research, this may mean clear expectations and structure for traditionalists and baby boomers, flexible work schedules for Gen X and millennials, and remote work for Gen Z.

