In The Swerve, an extraordinary Pulitzer Prize-winning work of nonfiction, literary historian Stephen Greenblatt pinpoints the critical turning point that ushered in the Renaissance and gave rise to the modern world.

It was not a major moment that carried the weight of history: It was as light as a few sheets of paper. In Greenblatt’s view, it was the improbable act of saving a single 15th-century essay that swerved human history. The preservation of this single progressive document was a roadmap for many of the social changes that set us on course for a modern world. History occasionally allows us to pinpoint these “swerve” moments in hindsight—when a seemingly small shift can change everything. THE DEI SWERVE

Three years after the murder of George Floyd, the moment the swerve took place in the raging debate over DEI programs is coming into focus. Paradoxically, it was in the days following Floyd’s murder—a time when support for DEI reached an all-time high. The overwhelming majority of people seemed to view the tragedy as a wake-up call, with two-thirds of Americans saying they supported the Black Lives Matter movement (that figure has since dropped to 51%). As there was no vocal or visible opposition to DEI, proponents were lulled into believing that the value of these programs was a matter of universal public agreement, and the only debate was over how fast and how much to invest. Prior to the DEI swerve, proponents of equality programs were intensely focused on proving the business case for DEI. Management consulting firms studied the issue in detail, and many papers were published linking diversity to bottom-line business results. This focus on data allowed proponents of equality to engage and win on the merits.

The data focus was lost as Fortune 1000 companies engaged in a virtue arms race, pledging a collective $340 billion to racial equity efforts. Many of these programs launched with little oversight, later eliciting criticism from both sides: some argue the money was spent lavishly and that DEI is a waste of resources; others say there’s been so little accountability that many companies got away with reneging on their commitments. THE FUTURE OF DEI Since George Floyd’s murder, the debate over DEI has taken a massive turn away from facts and has become a heated argument over values. Few are debating DEI from both sides of their brain. Many who favor DEI have ceded ground and lost the persuadable middle.

This middle is exactly where most CEOs operate, in my experience. Hardly any of the leaders with whom I work are staunchly pro-DEI or staunchly against it. They want to do the right thing, but they don’t want to say the wrong thing: 87% of executives feel it is riskier to take a stance than to stay silent. They are under pressure from investors to deliver measurable ROI and are focused on profitable growth, first and foremost. But there’s a silver lining. The data may be imperfect, but there is evidence that diverse teams outperform homogeneous teams in terms of creativity and problem-solving. Employees who feel a sense of belonging are more likely to stay at their current jobs, thereby reducing recruitment costs and improving company culture. Strong cultures can improve employee satisfaction, engagement, productivity, and the customer experience. For these reasons and more, gender- and ethnically-diverse teams outperform less diverse ones when it comes to profitability.

WHAT LEADERS CAN DO NOW Given these trends, corporate leaders need to insist on vigorous measurement. Writing the biggest possible check, without a plan for how the investment will move the needle, is always a recipe for failure. Getting back to a fact- and results-based analysis of DEI programs puts CEOs in a position of power. It allows them to deflect political attacks and stay focused on strengthening the company.

Three Ms can help any company navigate today’s DEI landscape: 1. MANAGE Data indicates the number of DEI-specific jobs is declining. It’s likely that some of this contraction is a natural adjustment as companies have learned more about how to run their equality programs. With more limited resources, be as rigorous about who is leading your DEI efforts and how their operations are managed as you would be about any other part of the company.

2. MEASURE Any time a new program or investment is suggested, your first question should be about expected results and how they will be measured. DEI-tech has improved in the last few years, meaning that with the right tools and people, you can measure and evolve your equality efforts more precisely than ever before. 3. MESSAGE

If you run a big company (especially a publicly traded company) with DEI programs, there’s a good chance your programs will be targeted. UPS, Coca-Cola, and Home Depot are now the latest companies to be challenged by shareholders. If you assume your DEI programs will be criticized, prepare and inoculate yourself by building fact sheets and messaging documents well in advance that clearly and dispassionately explain your efforts and the points that support them. DEI IN 2024 AND BEYOND Championing equality in 2024 and beyond requires a strategic swerve. Moral reasoning still resonates with true believers. But it’s easy for this to become an echo chamber, where feelings carry more weight than facts.