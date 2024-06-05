BY Julie Turpin4 minute read

As a talent resources (TR) leader, there is one hill I will always die on: People are a company’s most valuable resource.

In the age of artificial intelligence, technology is obviously important. Arguments can be made for intellectual property, cash reserves, customers, and brand reputation as well. But at the core of every successful enterprise are the people driving innovation, fostering creativity, building relationships, and executing strategies. The significance of the workforce is why TR or human resources teams exist. However, one mistake I see companies repeatedly making is underestimating the power of TR teams when it comes to impacting business decisions. Sixty-nine percent of executives report that data is trapped within their companies and unable to be fully used; think of all the lost potential!

Two years ago, Brown & Brown prioritized the ability to use talent information to enhance our business decisions. We invested in Workday, a human resource management software that will help us better see and understand our talent data. We’re currently working to streamline this tool and the processes around it while also upskilling our team on data literacy. But, so far, we’ve learned that managing and understanding the data is only one-half of the solution. It is even more vital to know to make this data actionable by crafting compelling stories around it to drive change. Let me walk you through why and how we are doing this.

AMALGAMATION ALCHEMY Harnessing people data effectively can uncover invaluable insights into workforce dynamics, skill sets, performance metrics, and engagement levels. These insights can enable more informed talent management strategies and empower leaders to optimize organizational structures, foster a culture of continuous improvement, and align human capital with overarching business objectives. Leaders are inundated with scorecards and dashboards from every area of the business, and this is where the art of storytelling comes into play for TR leaders—where we can step out of our conventional roles of merely providing unit/department leaders with data but rather translating raw data into narratives that drive actionable strategies.

Metrics and data points hold potential insights that could help shape the trajectory of the company, but the true power comes when your team can identify the right insights that speak with each other and tell a compelling story for action. Successful use of data cannot occur without overlaying some common sense on top of it. Only then will a story emerge. This is where the concept of amalgamation comes into play. Amalgamation, the act of uniting or merging elements, holds the key to unlocking deeper insights for your organization. For example, you might collect people data from various sources such as pulse surveys, exit interviews, onboarding processes, performance evaluations, or employee feedback sessions. When you can overlay these different data sources and analyze them together instead of in silos, you find the true gold—a more nuanced understanding of the employee experience. WHY NOW?

We all saw and experienced how the pandemic changed the way people feel about their families, health, and overall lives in relation to work. Companies cannot move forward without acknowledging this change and adapting to it. Leveraging people data to improve our employee experience and business decisions is one way we’re adapting at Brown & Brown, and there are two main reasons why: 1. We care about our people. We have a genuine concern for the well-being and development of our workforce—and I know we aren’t the only ones. Last year, 76% of business and HR departments focused on employee well-being and mental health initiatives.

When you combine data with a heightened sense of empathy for your people, you can delve beneath surface-level observations to gain more profound stories of team dynamics and individual motivations. Understanding our people at this level grants us invaluable clarity and fosters a more inclusive and supportive environment. 2. We believe this approach helps us stand out as an employer. When we tailor our strategies, incentives, and initiatives to better resonate with the aspirations and values of our teams, we can attract and retain top talent, foster a positive company culture, and ultimately drive greater organizational success.

WHERE SHOULD YOU START? If you take one thing from this article, it should be this: To be a good storyteller, you must start with the end in mind. When setting up your technology and determining what to measure, you have to consider what question you’re trying to answer or what insight you’re trying to gain. Ultimately, this information should tie back to a measurable outcome or goal for the organization. The purpose guides the process, and data helps add credibility and context to your story.

Are you trying to understand why employees are leaving at a certain rate? Or perhaps you want to gauge the effectiveness of your retention strategies? The question you are trying to answer will dictate what inputs are most valuable for you. Once you’ve harnessed this art, you can expand your scope. For example, what other questions might leaders throughout the business have in relation to turnover and retention rates? Are there inputs you can pull to determine if there are correlations to business output or growth? HOW CAN YOU MAKE THIS HAPPEN?