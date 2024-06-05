A study of dumb growth for smart companies: How to grow in a way you won’t regret

BY Barry Fiske4 minute read

I was in the middle of a group workshop the other day when the following question was asked: “How many of you have tried Blue Apron?” Over 100 hands shot up into the air. The next question: “How many of you are still using it?” No hands remained in the air. Now, I tell you this story not to trash Blue Apron as a business, but to make the following harsh but critical point: Growth is easy—profitable growth is hard.

Blue Apron didn’t have a hard time driving growth. They were able to rocket from a home kitchen concept to the largest meal kit company in the U.S. in relatively little time. But clearly, it came at an unsustainable price. In fact, in the end, their churn rate was so high that an estimated four out of every five customers were completely unprofitable. It’s an all-too-common story. There are brands all over the U.S. that have added hundreds, thousands, even millions of new customers over the past few years. But when they really look at the investments they’ve made in new products, new sales territories, and new technologies to drive that growth, the costs far outweigh the gains. GROWING TAKES BALANCE

So, how do you grow in a way you won’t regret? You need a plan to balance long-term and short-term growth strategies with operational excellence and the ability to pivot like a startup. You need to separate dumb growth from smart growth. THREE PATHS TO SMART GROWTH 1. New channels: You can sell more of your current goods or services by expanding the channels and places where you sell them. One of our clients, an espresso and coffee company, is expanding its digital commerce channels to sell more coffee directly to consumers.

2. New stuff: You can dramatically expand the number of SKUs you sell to customers. Another one of our clients, a luxury department store chain, is creating its digital marketplace that sells not only its current assortment of luxury products, but also thousands of premium goods from other manufacturers around the world. This is allowing our client to capture an even bigger slice of the luxury market. 3. New models: You can innovate your business model to find entirely new services to sell to customers and suppliers beyond your usual business approach. Another one of our luxury department store clients is launching a retail media network that sells “ad space” on its website and other digital experiences. In doing so, it is turning these technology platform “costs” into “profit centers” in their own right. SIX WAYS TO MAKE YOUR SMART GROWTH EVEN SMARTER

The secret to driving smart growth is to treat your business like a plant. Plants need their stem, leaves, roots, petals, pollen, and seeds all to be successful for their flower to grow and bloom. If any one part fails, the plant dies. The same is true in any smart business. Here are six ways to fertilize the heck out of your smart growth. 1. DEVELOP AN UNCOMMON LEVEL OF INSIGHTS Figure out unique ways to use market and consumer research as well as tools like social listening and AI-powered search to listen for behavioral signals from your customers. Then, feed these signals into a system of predictive analytics to see the future in time to act on it.

2. CONTINUALLY COMMERCIALIZE YOUR IDEAS Experiment with new products and services based on your uncommon knowledge of the wants, needs, hopes, and desires of your customers. Find ways to surprise your audience with how tailored your offerings are to exactly what they want. And run these new ideas through a codified innovation program that provides rigor and time-boxing to weed out the simply good ideas from the truly great ones. 3. LEAN INTO IDENTITY

You can do amazing things when you know exactly who you’re talking to. You can create e-mail and other performance marketing that speaks to individuals about exactly what they’re thinking when they’re thinking it. You can also turn your generic website into a highly personalized experience that remembers what customers were looking at the last time they were there and helps them pick up right where they left off. 4. BUILD A TRULY AGILE ORGANIZATION Lean into technology that really provides scale and efficiency. How are you using AI and conversational experiences to simplify things for your customers? Have you created an integrated design system so all future products are merely assembled out of existing parts? How are managing and explaining the job changes required to become a simpler more efficient global organization?

5. EXPAND YOUR SALES SURFACE AREA Find more commercial channels and places for your products and services to sell. Have you looked at social, gaming, in-store, and marketplaces? Have you explored the potential of IoT? Ask yourself how your business could evolve beyond the core products and services it was founded on. 6. DESIGN FOR IRRATIONALITY

At the end of the day, your employees, customers, and partners are people—and people act emotionally. How are you building a business that doesn’t listen to what customers say as much as it watches what they actually do? How are you built to be patient with your customers as they process the emotion of something new before they are ready and able to react to it? GROWTH IS STILL THE GOAL—JUST DON’T BE DUMB ABOUT IT Businesses are living things. They’re either growing or they die. So, the goal here for business leaders isn’t to avoid growth as a way to avoid the problems it can cause. It’s to make sure you’re growing in a way that’s balanced with the investment required to drive that growth, and to make sure you’re avoiding the many dumb mistakes that any overzealous company can make when blindly chasing that top-line number.