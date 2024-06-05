Cloud power: Driving ESG innovation through strategic cloud migration

BY Travis Jones3 minute read

Inspired by evolving consumer expectations, regulatory requirements, and growing public concerns, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programs have become a vital necessity for businesses aiming to thrive.

In a recent survey by Thomson Reuters, 71% of C-suite and functional leaders agreed that ESG’s role in corporate performance will continue to expand, and 56% reported a consensus across their company’s leadership on the high value of ESG investments. In addition to enhancing brand reputation, these initiatives also enable firms to attract consumers, investors, and employees who prioritize corporate responsibility. Cloud computing has emerged as a powerful tool to help businesses advance their sustainability efforts—supporting the “E” in ESG. By migrating to the cloud, companies can reduce their carbon footprints, thanks to data management efficiencies and decreased reliance on on-premise physical resources. Cloud computing also enables organizations to adjust resource use in real time, avoiding the energy waste that comes with over-provisioning. As businesses continue to transform digitally, strategically migrating data and applications to the cloud can contribute significantly to the achievement of their ESG objectives.

A SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGY TREND Gartner highlights sustainable technology—encompassing a spectrum of innovations including advanced cloud computing—in its list of Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2024, underscoring the critical role of digital transformation in steering business practices towards ESG goals. This recognition highlights the cloud’s potential to enhance an organization’s environmental stewardship by minimizing the energy and physical resources typically required for data storage and processing. Moreover, Gartner projects that by 2025, more than 85% of companies will have adopted a cloud-first strategy, further emphasizing the shift towards more sustainable IT operations. Businesses can leverage cloud computing’s scalability and flexibility to ensure efficient resource use, thereby minimizing their environmental impact while maintaining competitive operational capabilities.

LEVERAGING CLOUD COMPUTING FOR DECARBONIZATION AND ENHANCED EFFICIENCY Cloud computing can play a vital role in decarbonization efforts by centralizing data processing in highly efficient, large-scale data centers, many of which are powered by renewable energy sources. This centralization can lead to a significant reduction in energy consumption per unit of computing power compared to traditional, dispersed on-premise servers. Top-tier cloud service providers also use state-of-the-art cooling technologies and optimize server configurations, further reducing their energy requirements. Additionally, cloud platforms offer advanced analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities that can help organizations optimize their operations, predict maintenance needs, and reduce waste. By analyzing vast datasets with cloud-powered tools, businesses can uncover energy-saving opportunities across their operations, from supply chain logistics to office HVAC use.

ADVANCING ENVIRONMENTAL GOALS THROUGH CLOUD-ENABLED TECHNOLOGIES Cloud-enabled technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing can play pivotal roles in advancing organizations towards their environmental goals. By integrating these technologies with cloud platforms, companies gain the capability to monitor and manage their environmental footprints with unprecedented precision. IoT devices collect real-time data from multiple sources across the enterprise, including manufacturing facilities, office buildings, and logistics networks. This data is then processed via cloud platforms, enabling detailed monitoring of energy consumption, waste production, and resource utilization. The cloud’s powerful analytics engines can enhance strategic decision-making by providing comprehensive environmental impact reports and predictive analytics. As a result, organizations can make data-driven choices that align with their sustainability goals, such as optimizing energy use, reducing waste, and improving operational efficiency.

For example, an electric utility can implement IoT devices across its service area to monitor and report on energy consumption and generation in real time. By integrating these devices with cloud analytics, the company can dynamically balance load and supply, reducing waste and optimizing energy distribution based on actual consumption patterns. This approach also facilitates the integration of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, by adjusting grid operations to accommodate the variable nature of renewable generation. As a result, the utility not only enhances its operational efficiency, but also reduces its carbon footprint in alignment with its broader ESG goals. ENVISIONING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE WITH CLOUD MIGRATION