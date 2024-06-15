Encrypt private messages in QR codes with this simple free site

Most of the tools we talk about tend to be things that make our own lives a little bit easier—often in some small but significant way.
Today’s tool takes a twist. It’s a free, open-source website that’s all about giving you a simple way to leave important info for your friends, family, or other loved ones in case of an emergency.
Morbid undertones aside, it’s actually a really clever concept—and something that could be quite useful in the right sort of situation, so long as you take a couple quick minutes to set it up now.
Be the first to find all sorts of little-known tech treasures with my free Cool Tools newsletter from The Intelligence. One useful new discovery in your inbox every Wednesday!
Your life, in a QR code
The idea around today’s tool is all about being prepared in case something unfortunate happens to you—a lovely thing to think about, I realize.
But a teensy touch of pondering now could make all the difference in the world for your loved ones, especially with a tool like this in the mix.
➜ It’s called—brace yourself—WeExpire. Uplifting, no?