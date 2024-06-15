Encrypt private messages in QR codes with this simple free site

Most of the tools we talk about tend to be things that make our own lives a little bit easier—often in some small but significant way.

Today’s tool takes a twist. It’s a free, open-source website that’s all about giving you a simple way to leave important info for your friends, family, or other loved ones in case of an emergency.

Morbid undertones aside, it’s actually a really clever concept—and something that could be quite useful in the right sort of situation, so long as you take a couple quick minutes to set it up now.

