How this company’s AI tools help prevent suicide and mental health crises

Suicide rates are on the rise. Nearly 50,000 people died by suicide in 2022, a 3% increase from the previous year according to the CDC, and a 36% increase since 2000. Not only is suicide traumatic; it’s expensive. During 2015-2020, suicides and self-harm cost an average of $510 billion a year.
Yet, the health system is ill-equipped for suicide prevention. Clinicians and healthcare providers are hamstrung by a lack of technology for managing suicide risk. Typically, if someone needs help for a mental or emotional disorder, they are given an assessment at a clinician’s office to gauge their risk for suicide. One of these is the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), which measures the severity of someone’s depression and ends by asking them how often they have thoughts about self-harm or suicide. If the patient doesn’t come back, providers don’t have a window into understanding how the patient is doing, or determining who is at high risk and needs follow-up care. It’s easy for patients to fall through the cracks.
Christopher Molaro wants to use AI to change this. In 2017, he founded NeuroFlow, a technology platform that behavioral healthcare providers can use to keep track of their patients and assess their suicide risk. Molaro, who served in Iraq, decided to focus on suicide prevention after one of his fellow soldiers died of suicide.
“It felt like a leadership failure—we made it through 12 months of combat, then someone dies at home,” he said.
Patients, who are enrolled in NeuroFlow via their health insurer, have access to an app, where they receive the PHQ-9 and other assessments such as the GAD-7 for anxiety, which their clinician deems necessary at regular intervals, and can also journal. To incentivize engagement, the app rewards users with points that can be redeemed for gift cards (depending on the provider) whenever they log mood or sleep, answer questionnaires, add journal entries, and complete modules.
NeuroFlow is able to use natural language processing to analyze the journal entries for increases in a patient’s suicide risk. On the back end, healthcare providers see a dashboard listing all of their patients. NeuroFlow analyzes patient data from assessments and journal entries and can alert providers about patients in urgent need or changes to a patient’s mental status.
Since 2021, insurer Prudential has partnered with NeuroFlow to provide patients receiving disability benefits with mental wellness support to via regular, remote clinical assessments and digital self-care resources. Since the program started, NeuroFlow has been alerted to 1,200 people at risk for suicide, and enabled interventions that helped bring a 34% decline in depression after triggering an alert.