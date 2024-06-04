When the market gets tough, it’s time to unleash your company’s superpower

BY David Keil4 minute read

Listening to a recent podcast on CEO priorities, I was struck by something Liz Hilton Segel, McKinsey’s chief client officer, said: “Every company needs to know what is their superpower today—what is uniquely true about their skill set and competencies as an organization that enables them to have competitive advantage, and what or how do those capabilities need to change.”

As a serial tech company CEO specializing in helping companies ramp up growth and productivity, I enjoy taking on the strategic and competitive task of unleashing the company’s superpower. Given the challenging conditions most software companies are facing today, Segel’s reminder is timely. No matter what trends come and go, how fickle the market is, or how fast technology changes, a company’s superpower is foundational. You must channel it to ride through the tough times as confidently as the easy ones. How do you do that? By strengthening your core no matter what new, shiny object may try to distract you from it. Artificial intelligence (AI)—specifically generative AI—is that latest lure. Here is my advice for strengthening your company’s superpower in the AI world.

MAKE YOUR FOUNDATIONAL STRENGTH YOUR NORTH STAR Think about brands that have stood the test of time. Even facing transformations such as widespread digitization, IoT adoption, and a crowded competitive landscape, they are strategically guided by their core strength. A perfect example is IKEA, which has remained true to its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences in retail as it has emerged as a digital transformation superstar. In the case of my company, Lakeside Software, we have been in the IT data intelligence business for 27 years. This superpower (that is, delivering real-time data insights for IT from well-structured data) has not changed, even as the technology around us has (e.g., desktops to virtual desktop infrastructure to desktop-as-a-service).

Now in the AI world, we are embracing generative AI—not for the sake of AI, but as a technological vehicle for delivering even better data intelligence to IT teams. These teams are working hard on proactive IT or ensuring smooth digital transformation projects such as Windows 11 rollouts or complex tech integrations as part of a merger or acquisition. This is something we have always done using machine learning (a subset of AI that uses algorithms to recognize patterns in data). KNOW EXACTLY WHO YOU’RE TRYING TO HELP AND WHY THEY NEED YOU One of the hardest things for growth-minded leaders is to acknowledge and accept that they cannot be everything to everyone. As I mentioned, AI is eating the world. Grab a seat at the table, it is imperative to focus first on the specific use cases you are trying to solve.

Although it is tempting to put an AI wrapper around your core product or solution, will your company still deliver value to your ideal customers two, three, or five years after implementation? Does it even have enough high-quality data to make the AI meaningful and relevant? In this context, I take issue with the idea of “If you build it, they will come.” We need to flip that mantra to, “If they need it, you will build it.” Think of all the pizza company apps. What do customers need? Hot pizza, fast. They successfully built apps to evolve their superpower instead of just making an app for the app’s sake. As we all know, AI is today’s field of dreams. If you build it, will they come? To me, AI is the most overused phrase in business right now. In and of itself, AI is very generic. Likewise, IT by itself is very generic and abstract. So, remember who needs you most.

At Lakeside, we have always been guided by giving IT teams the visibility they need to solve their most complex problems. Today, that means preventing IT downtime on endpoint devices (e.g., knowledge-worker laptops, warehouse handheld devices, airport displays, point-of-sale devices, digital kiosks, mobile carts in health care, etc.). Now, AI helps us do what we have always done—but better: delivering visibility across the IT estate to identify and solve issues. There is something invaluable when you can harness the power of AI and IT, together, to deliver AI that is purpose-built for IT. Although our product can also determine whether a security patch has been made and on which devices specifically, Lakeside is not a cybersecurity company, nor do we aspire to be one. CrowdStrike and others harness that superpower of endpoint security. By veering from your superpower, you risk watering down what your company does best while chasing a dream that is not grounded.

ALIGN WITH PARTNERS TO MAKE YOUR SUPERPOWER BETTER THAN ANYONE ELSE’S Speaking of dream chasing and grounding, I am a diehard Mets fan. Why is this relevant? Because everyone knows that the biggest strength of any Mets fan is an unwavering belief in your greatness. That belief drives commitment. When you hang your hat on belief (with a lot of hope thrown in), you believe that your company will always have a Bill Buckner moment to roll your way against your competition. For tech companies, that means bringing on the best partners to make your superpower better than anyone else’s. How? By investing in tech alliances that can fill any gaps in achieving your North Star strategy. No one wins alone.