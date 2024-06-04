BY Justin Gray4 minute read

Most entrepreneurs are well aware of the first critical sales hire in a startup: the legendary founding account executive. But all too often, the same attention isn’t paid to the founding marketer, even though this role is every bit as important.

To hire the right person, you must understand exactly what this position requires. Here’s a look at the traits to look for, the transformation that should be driven by this person, and common mistakes to avoid. TRAITS OF A SUCCESSFUL FOUNDING MARKETER The first trait to seek out in a founding marketer is entrepreneurialism. They need to be self-starters who grasp the essence of startups and have that environmental fit. This person should have small-team marketing experience, be able to show that they’ve “worn many hats” and jumped in where duty called to create where nothing had been before, and the drive to do it again.

In my second job out of college, I took a role as a ‘marketing specialist’—the fourth member of a small team for a mid-stage SaaS organization. Within six months, the team had been reduced to one. From campaign strategy to content to web design to database admin to email marketing, I could perform the roles of everyone else previously on the team, and then some. I got a small pay bump, but was still making under 40k/year. That said, I was granted the title of Marketing Director. This enabled my next jump to founding marketer at a startup—and the rest is history. Startups have minimal resources early on, so the founding marketer must enter with an understanding of the business’s potential and the agility to create structure from scratch. This usually begins with budgeting and allocating costs to initiatives that drive success. But, given startups’ lean resources, the marketer must be ready to educate the founding team on the importance of properly funding the most important marketing efforts. In this young stage of the business, the first hires also have to establish trust with the CEO and founding team by showing a deep understanding of the business and its target audience, gained through research, customer interviews and collaboration with sales. This helps to create trust and enables the marketer to operate autonomously while ultimately aiming for open communication and alignment with the CEO’s vision.

Although it might be tempting to get someone junior to keep payroll as low as possible, invest in top talent instead. Offer the potential for equity and performance-driven rewards. Your founding marketer must understand the risk-reward equation inherent in startup ventures, but the good news is that there are marketers who have the ideal blend of experience and curiosity, and are willing to take the risk. IDEAL MARKETING STRATEGIES AND EXECUTION In the beginning years of a startup, you know that your take-home pay is constantly on the line. This means that you have to align everything you do with the health of the business and the results you’ll get.

Rather than diving into paid advertising immediately and shooting in the dark, your founding marketer should identify thought leaders within the team and leverage their organic reach. Then, they can test your messaging organically through social media, allowing for a cost-effective exploration of what resonates with the audience. Experimentation is key. Once we feel confident our messaging and content is aligned to the buyers needs, only then are we ready to invest in paid channels. They’ll also need to prioritize initiatives that allow a close proximity to the buyer. Events, partner marketing, and webinars are all examples of channels that can capitalize on low hanging fruit. Initiatives which are tightly aligned with sellers offer significant exposure at a lower cost, the results of which can fuel future digital initiatives. Building and maintaining a robust database is crucial for your marketer to be successful. They need to understand your ideal customer profile (ICP) and ensure your database is fresh and accurate. Partnerships can also play a significant role in augmenting and building that database, providing access to relevant contacts without spend.

AVOIDING COMMON MISTAKES If you’re not sure you’ve found the right person for the job, don’t be hasty or make the mistake of letting sales or another founding member make the call. Instead, have investors, advisors, and relationships who can steer you in the right direction. Since they’ve been there before, they should help you choose someone who not only understands the strategic parts of startup marketing, but also has a Swiss army knife of tools and tactics they’ve used before. So, what happens when you’ve found someone who checks all of these boxes and seems to be an optimal fit for your founding marketer? Hire them—but make sure you’re not making some very common mistakes that can get in the way of their success.