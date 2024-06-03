The chaos of connectivity that’s putting businesses at risk

BY Rowan Scranage3 minute read

Investment in new technology continues to grow, with global tech spending expected to reach $4.7 trillion in 2024, driven by demand for cloud software, generative AI, and digital innovation. But is the race to keep up with the latest developments driving progress or disorder? The answer, it seems, is both.

In Software AG’s recent survey of 1,500 enterprise executives, 75% of U.S. tech leaders say technology has created more disarray in their organization over the past two to three years. Three factors—fast-growing tech stacks, technical debt, and poor integration planning—have combined to create a chaos of connectivity, a tangled mess of disparate systems, fragmented data, and duplicated efforts. The seeds of this chaos were planted around 2020, when we saw a sharp acceleration of investment in digital transformation initiatives as the global pandemic pushed the majority of interactions online. Almost overnight, teams were forced to invest in new systems that would allow them to shift to entirely new business models with no time to strategize or connect it all. This led to an increase in technical debt, the redevelopment that’s needed when speed is prioritized over meticulous design. Additionally, the time-consuming process of fully integrating systems into the landscape so that IT and the rest of the business can exchange valuable information wasn’t always executed properly. As our survey found, those three elements have taken a heavy toll on IT teams. A whopping 86% reported that they’ve substantially grown their tech stack in the last few years, while 70% accrued more technical debt in the last 12 months than in previous years. Almost half said they invested heavily without a clear IT integration plan.

The generative AI boom in 2023 only exacerbated the problem. As businesses integrate various AI models with existing systems and applications, the complexity across a company’s critical infrastructure multiplies. Generative AI also took shadow IT (hardware or software used by employees without IT approval or oversight) to new levels, allowing anyone with internet access the ability to develop something new, and putting additional strain on the relationship between line of business users and IT teams. THE CHAOS OF CONNECTIVITY REACHES FAR BEYOND IT Organizations realize that this chaos of connectivity isn’t just a technical problem. Its impact puts companies at risk of any number of security, commercial, compliance, and business challenges. One of the greatest threats is non-compliance with numerous regulations or standards. Almost two-thirds (65%) of companies have governance issues that are made worse by technological complexity. It’s difficult to manage a mix of legacy and new systems, and it can be hard to prove that data or processes are compliant without any tools that unite all systems.

A sprawling tech landscape also can lead to a lack of agility, impeding the business’ ability to compete. Without access to all the necessary data, decision-making can stall, meaning companies either can’t act or have to make poorly informed decisions. More than 80% of U.S. companies said technology issues can slow down decision-making, affecting their ability to launch new products and services. A more immediate risk comes in the form of system disruptions and stoppages. More than ever, customers expect service that’s fast, flexible, and always-on. When systems go down, businesses lose customers. And while all technology is bound to crash from time to time, understanding why service outages happen is a key part of managing the risk of further disruption. Half of the companies (51%) surveyed have seen disruption caused by overloaded apps unable to respond and shutdowns resulting from compliance problems with public-facing services. A NEW APPROACH FOR NEW TIMES

