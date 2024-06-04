Deepfakes aren’t only being used for harmful purposes

Deepfakes are running amok and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to detect what’s real or not online.
Even after the release of high-profile deepfake detection tools from the likes of OpenAI and Microsoft, many remain skeptical that the technology will actually prove effective given how easily deepfake images and videos can be replicated (rendering them undetectable by most tools currently available).
But lost in that concern is an altogether rosier element of the deepfake revolution—and it’s one that some experts say could be particularly beneficial for social change and psychotherapy practices. They imagined implementing the tech in VR goggles to correct racist historical sites IRL and giving people an opportunity to confront past traumas or loved ones they’ve lost in an evocative way.
“Imagine a world where we can not only review writings or speeches of historical figures but actually interact with their likeness to better understand the context around their past actions, or to get their perspective on present-day events,” says Aaron Painter, the CEO of the digital identity verification company Nametag.
Other experts identified similar opportunities, like implementing deepfakes with VR in order to highlight racist or bigoted subtexts at historic monuments. “Monuments of the South are perhaps the very definition of fake content, propaganda deployed for false glorification,” says Davi Ottenheimer, the vice president of Trust and Digital Ethics at Inrupt, a software and security company. He imagines: “As you approach a Lee statue, an overlay could appear, detailing that it was erected in the early 1900s and explaining the racist motivations behind it — specifically during the Jim Crow era — monuments of racism to support and inflame white supremacist resistance to civil rights for Black Americans.”
Ottenheimer also suggested that a deepfake-embedded VR tool could make history more enriching and not just a culture of archiving facts. For example, “deepfakes would completely transform war memorials by bringing to life the significant roles of hundreds of thousands of American soldiers who have been almost entirely ignored by their country,” he says.
Outside the worlds of tourism and history, deepfake technology could be wielded in the mental health space. Clients who’ve suffered profound loss or deeply emotionally impairing events could literally confronted them with imagery that allows them to heal. In recent years, mental health experts have begun researching just that, with a 2022 report suggesting that sexual assault survivors responded positively to using deepfake technology as a means to confront past perpetrators.