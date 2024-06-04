Deepfakes aren’t only being used for harmful purposes

Even after the release of high-profile deepfake detection tools from the likes of OpenAI and Microsoft, many remain skeptical that the technology will actually prove effective given how easily deepfake images and videos can be replicated (rendering them undetectable by most tools currently available).

But lost in that concern is an altogether rosier element of the deepfake revolution—and it’s one that some experts say could be particularly beneficial for social change and psychotherapy practices. They imagined implementing the tech in VR goggles to correct racist historical sites IRL and giving people an opportunity to confront past traumas or loved ones they’ve lost in an evocative way.

“Imagine a world where we can not only review writings or speeches of historical figures but actually interact with their likeness to better understand the context around their past actions, or to get their perspective on present-day events,” says Aaron Painter, the CEO of the digital identity verification company Nametag.