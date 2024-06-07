Forget quiet vacationing. GoPro says midday breaks have employees more engaged

The only thing more fun than jumping out of a perfectly good airplane, according to Eric Gonzales, is doing it on company time. After the GoPro project manager moved to Oceanside, California, from the Bay Area, his new residence was so close to a skydiving center, he could complete a drop in a tight 70 minutes, door-to-door—and did so as often as he could. When his manager caught wind that Gonzales was taking these jumps during office hours, he was, in Gonzales’s words: “stoked.” It was a stark contrast to the recent “ quiet vacationing” trend —an impressive application of the company’s recent policies.

GoPro is known for making cameras that capture athletic action with you-are-there immediacy. Since the beginning of the pandemic, though, the company has made it easier for employees to inject the same carpe diem energy into their own lives. Not only is GoPro now remote-first, with 40% of U.S.-based employees working from home (or from a mountaintop yurt with Wi-Fi, if the spirit moves them), but its leadership also actively encourages all staff to reset with midday hiking or surf breaks whenever time permits. As a result, according to internal surveys, employee engagement has gone up by 18% since 2019. Rather than leave GoPro workers feeling checked out, their ability to log off has apparently made them more locked in than ever.

Eric Gonzales during a lunchtime skydiving session [Photo: GoPro]

The company had already considered adopting remote work into its office culture as early as February 2020. At the time, leadership was experimenting with Work from Home Fridays, but had yet to commit to the idea. Then the pandemic hit and, as VP of people Tim Betry tells it, “We realized, ‘Well, I guess this is just part of our life now, and we need to figure it out.’”

For the next several months, GoPro navigated the same sudden shift to remote work that many other companies faced at the time. Employees became intimately acquainted with the Zoom interface, along with each other’s wall decorations, pets, and homebound children. It wasn’t until fall that Betry finally sat down with CEO Nick Woodman to begin assessing not just the current situation, but the future of the company’s in-office policies. They ended up soliciting copious amounts of employee feedback, gauging staff satisfaction with working from home, their comfort level with the prospect of returning to the office and for how many days per week. The results were unambiguous. A majority preferred working from home most of the time.