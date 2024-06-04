Five things Gen Z should do to prepare for AI in the workplace

As graduation season winds down, another cohort of Gen Zers enters a labor market that is being transformed by AI.

According to the 2024 Microsoft Work Trend Index, use of generative AI has doubled in the past six months, and 75% of global knowledge workers are now using generative AI as part of their jobs.

A global study conducted by the IBM Institute of Business Value found that executives estimate implementing AI will require 40% of their workforce to reskill over the next three years, with the bulk of this falling on entry-level employees. Yet, while many students and job seekers want to pursue these STEM roles they are unsure of the options available to them or where to begin, a survey by IBM and Morning Consult found.

As a fellow member of Gen Z, these statistics alarmed me, so I decided to speak with experts to figure out how Gen Z can prepare for a workplace shaped by the AI revolution. Here’s their advice.