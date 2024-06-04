Five things Gen Z should do to prepare for AI in the workplace

As graduation season winds down, another cohort of Gen Zers enters a labor market that is being transformed by AI.
According to the 2024 Microsoft Work Trend Index, use of generative AI has doubled in the past six months, and 75% of global knowledge workers are now using generative AI as part of their jobs.
A global study conducted by the IBM Institute of Business Value found that executives estimate implementing AI will require 40% of their workforce to reskill over the next three years, with the bulk of this falling on entry-level employees. Yet, while many students and job seekers want to pursue these STEM roles they are unsure of the options available to them or where to begin, a survey by IBM and Morning Consult found.
As a fellow member of Gen Z, these statistics alarmed me, so I decided to speak with experts to figure out how Gen Z can prepare for a workplace shaped by the AI revolution. Here’s their advice.
Add AI skills to your resume
While many in Gen Z are fearful of how AI could affect their job security, a new IBM study revealed this boom could actually create jobs. 40% of CEOs surveyed plan to hire additional staff because of generative AI and 51% percent say they are hiring for generative AI roles that did not exist last year, with more than half saying they are struggling to fill key technology roles.
“There is a shift towards hiring people with these skills,” says Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President and Chief Impact Officer at IBM. “If you do not have basic AI skills, or even advanced AI skills, it is going to be more challenging for you to find meaningful employment.”
To capitalize upon these job opportunities, Nixon-Saintil suggests young people begin educating themselves on AI now. She says that there are many free resources and tools online that teach prompt writing, AI ethics and more. She also suggests finding a mentor who is already using AI at work to teach you about the technology and how you can use it to advance your career goals.