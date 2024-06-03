Inside Medium’s decade-long journey to find its own identity

When Medium launched in 2011, it did so with a promise to make “sharing information virtually effortless.” As its founder, former Twitter CEO Ev Williams, would quickly discover, it was not effortless. And for 13 years, the blogging platform has struggled to find its way.

And yet it could be said that our brave new world was created in its image. The creator economy is an estimated $250 billion industry. Every journalist has some kind of newsletter now. And we’re finally at a moment when users are once again seeking out human curation. Somehow, seemingly against all odds, Medium might be perfectly suited to this moment.

But first it will have to navigate what is quite possibly the biggest upheaval in the basic foundation of the internet since the invention of the smartphone.

A tidal wave of AI tools has hit the internet in the past few years, each aimed to replace the humans and human-powered algorithms we’ve relied on for more than a decade. Whether it’s chatbots like ChatGPT or Gemini summarizing what we used to use search engines for, or machine-learning-based feeds like TikTok bombarding us with video content, a new layer of automation is forming between us and the internet.