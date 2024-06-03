Why Maryland’s ‘zombie coal plant’ has to stay open—even though everyone wants to shut it down

When it comes to fossil fuels, coal is the dirtiest of them all. The energy source is the most carbon-intensive to burn, playing a significant role in climate change. It also emits heavy metals and other particles that have dire health effects : Emissions from coal power plants are associated with twice the mortality rate of other types of air pollution.

Across the country, hundreds of coal-fired power plants have been closing in recent years, saving millions of tons of carbon emissions from entering our atmosphere as well as thousands of lives. But about 15 miles south of downtown Baltimore, along the Patapsco River, there’s a coal plant that can’t close—despite the fact that state officials, activists, and even the company that owns the plant want it to shut down.

The Brandon Shores Power Plant was set to close in 2025, but concerns about how that closure could impact the grid, plus a lack of long-term grid planning, have left the plant in a kind of limbo. A proposal from PJM, the local grid operator, now suggests keeping Brandon Shores open until at least 2028—at a cost of up to $250 million per year, which would fall on utility customers.

The situation illustrates how, despite growing interest to decommission coal plants and to build up renewable power, a lack of grid planning can delay efforts to transition to clean energy. Brandon Shores is just one example of a so-called zombie coal plant, and if state regulators, power plant owners, and grid operators aren’t aligned on how to transition away from coal, experts say it may not be the last.