3 things not to say when you’re looking for a job

Company representatives at a job fair or in the initial interview process want to know what you will do for them, not what you want for yourself personally. How you present yourself in the first meeting will affect whether you make it to the next step of the interview process. Save your questions about lifestyle and job location for further down the path.

In the beginning, you have to get your foot in the door. As a public speaking coach who has helped more than 2,000 people globally deliver their message, these tips can help you land the job you want and boost your career trajectory. Think of every engagement you have in your job search as an opportunity to establish credibility and connect with your audience. Don’t say things that center around your personal goals: “I’m looking for a job in a specific location.”

“I’m looking for a job with a minimum salary and benefits.”

“I’m looking for a job that will give me enough free time to pursue my personal interests.” Instead, say things that bring attention to the value you will add:

“I’m looking for a job where I can make a difference for the environment while staying focused on the bottom line.” Starting by saying, “I’m looking for a job in Richmond, Virginia,” makes the conversation about you, rather than the organization. If you have a specific geographic location where you want to live, do your research ahead of time to make sure your intended job target has operations, or the flexibility to work, where you want to be. That way you can lead the conversation with the content of the work and what you want to accomplish there. This is particularly important at a job fair or a trade show, where people and organizations come together from all over. Focus your initial conversations on the impact you want to make by working for that organization. Talk about what drives you professionally.

