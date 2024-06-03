Why Microsoft, Absolut Vodka, and Skittles’ pride activations actually worked

BY Matthew Coleman3 minute read

June marks the arrival of Pride Month, and in time-honored tradition, a kaleidoscope of rainbow-versioned brand logos will splash across our collective social feeds.

Last year, a number of top 50 Fortune 500 brands uploaded a Pride-ified logo as their Twitter avatar, with a wealth of smaller companies following suit. It’s a gesture of solidarity that many in the LGBTQIA+ community appreciate when paired with corporate values that match, especially in an election year when the rights of that community are under attack. Still, shellacking your logo with a coat of rainbow-colored paint isn’t the powerful statement it once was. But at the same time, there is clearly an appetite and an opportunity to show up for this community with meaningful Pride campaigns. For marketers, that means approaching Pride activations with equal parts authenticity and originality. To do that, you’ll need to do some market research. We’ve sifted through a lot of campaigns—and here, we look at three brands that have reached this high bar in recent years.

DETERMINE WHAT’S TRUE TO YOUR BRAND AND THE COMMUNITY Last year, Microsoft open-sourced its Pride campaign, releasing a library of colorful graphic elements sourced from almost 50 community Pride flags. Visitors could create their own unique Pride flag and accompanying design pieces, sharing them out with original messaging to become part of the campaign. [Image: Microsoft] It felt fresh, inviting—and most of all—authentic. Why? Because Microsoft’s work was rooted in two powerful truths. First, one that’s core to their brand: as a tech company, Microsoft is in the business of enabling creativity. Why produce an ad when you can build a toolkit that lets others create something fun? [Image: Microsoft] Their real win, however, was nailing the community truth. Microsoft picked up on the fact that the LGBTQIA+ experience is not just deeply personal, but constantly evolving. Hence, a campaign where every piece of collateral is remixable, re-makeable, and unique to every member of its creator audience.

There’s a takeaway here for marketers: To have a successful brand activation, especially during Pride, you need to identify your brand truth, your audience truth, and the sweet spot right at the intersection. Show you’ve been paying attention Another brand, Absolut, has a long history of showing up for the LGBTQIA+ community. They’ve also created some of Pride season’s most iconic design work, including the rainbow-painted commemorative bottles that grace liquor store shelves every summer. In 2022, Absolut showed up in a thoughtful new way. Their Out & Open campaign brought awareness to the modern plight of gay bars, which are closing at an alarming rate. These essential queer spaces have a long history of providing sanctuary from an often-hostile outside world.

[Image: Absolut] Absolut’s campaign brought this history to life through a variety of poignant audio stories. For every listen, Absolut donated an additional dollar to the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. It’s an aspect of gay culture where Absolut, as an alcohol brand, has credibility to enter the discourse—and they’ve done so marvelously. It’s an example marketers would do well to follow. Identify the role your brand plays in a community’s story, and how it can enter the discourse credibly. Break your own rules, for a good reason Skittles, with its colorful candies and playful branding, could easily adopt a maximalist approach to their Pride campaigns. They didn’t.

Instead, during Pride Month, Skittles removed the colors from their fruity treats, stripping their product and branding down to monochromatic shades of gray. The reason is so simple, they stick it on the front of their packaging: “Only one rainbow matters during Pride month.” For every Pride pack sold, they donate $1 to GLAAD in support of their ongoing efforts to combat anti-LGBTQIA+ discrimination. [Photo: Skittles] Is it a masterful PR move? Sure. It’s one of those ideas you immediately tell your friends about—as shareable, perhaps, as the candy itself. But that’s only half the story. Here, Skittles downplays its most eye-catching, taste bud–activating brand design hallmark to surprise consumers and stand out in a month of activations that express solidarity with pretty much all the same ROYGBV visuals. It’s this move away from consumer expectation that makes the campaign memorable, and what should provide food for thought for all marketers this Pride season.