Verizon is the new Netflix, Kate Spade releases a ketchup-themed bag, and Toys ‘R’ Us gives us nightmares

BY Grace Snelling4 minute read

This week in the world of branding, Verizon ditched its 20-year-old brand symbol, Kate Spade kicked off #tomatogirlsummer, and Toys “R” Us ruined our childhoods with a creepy GenAI commercial. Here’s a recap of the branding stories we can’t stop talking about:

[Photos: Verizon and Netflix] The news: After a controversial rebrand back in 2016, Verizon just unveiled a new logo that scraps its 20-year-old check mark symbol . . . and it looks a little, well, familiar. The red wordmark features a glowing ribbon V that’s strikingly similar to Netflix’s signature N. Big picture: When any recognizable company decides to ditch a core element of its logo, it probably marks a shift in the brand’s positioning—and Verizon is no exception. According to Ricardo Aspiazu, VP of creative and brand, Verizon wants to become an “experience-of-life company,” in part by incorporating more lifestyle imagery into its promotions. That might also help explain why the new logo looks more like something from the media world than a wireless provider. Why it matters: Reactions on social media have been mainly stuck debating the new logo’s existing look-alike, but Verizon’s refresh can actually teach designers about the power (or lack thereof) in brand symbols. It might seem like common sense that a company should prioritize the recognizability of a decades-old symbol, but sometimes those designs just don’t stick as much as they should. In testing phases, Verizon’s existing Neue Haas Grotesk font proved much more recognizable than the check logo, which consumers could identify only 30% of the time. In this case, “Out with the old, in with the new” is the name of the game.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Toys “R” Us] The news: If you’re in the mood for some nightmare fuel, it’s available in droves in Toys “R” Us’s new GenAI-powered commercial. The spot tells the history of the brand’s founder, Charles Lazarus, and his mascot companion Geoffrey the Giraffe. Oddly, it seems specially crafted to kill the magic and joy that we once found in the world of toys. Big picture: By the brand’s own admission, the new video was born of a desire to be the “first brand film ever created using OpenAI’s Sora,” and boy, does it show. From the totally uninspiring story to the unsettling visuals, the ad is a master class in ineffective marketing—and it might help assure industry pros that AI isn’t coming for their jobs just yet. Why it matters: Toys “R” Us’s rush to get the gold medal for being the “first” in this particular category has taught the rest of the world an important lesson: GenAI just isn’t ready to make an entire commercial (and that’s without dwelling on the ethical quandaries of such a feat).

advertisement