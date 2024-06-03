This legendary DC Comics style guide was nearly lost for years—now you can buy it

BY Zachary Petit4 minute read

It was a leap of faith, to say the least—as perhaps any Craigslist transaction truly is.

Fresh off the publication of their meticulously reproduced NASA and New York City Transit Authority graphic standards manuals, in 2017 Hamish Smyth and Jesse Reed (the duo behind aptly named publishing imprint Standard Manuals) received a text from a friend containing a Craigslist link. A comics shop was selling what purported to be a rare original DC Comics Style Guide from the early ’80s. The pair had never heard of the book. But as mavens of all things standards, they ultimately couldn’t resist peering down the rabbit hole. [Photo: Standards Manual] Soon they found themselves trading a chunk of cash for it—and in the process, stumbled upon the massively influential raw materials of a legendary comics brand. “We had no idea really what was even in it,” Smyth says, “And we got it . . . and it was just amazing—page after page of this amazing artwork.”

It took a few years of working with DC owner Warner Bros. to get the license to create a 1:1 facsimile of the book, but the pair eventually did, and it is officially available for preorder today. If anything, the delay is apropos—because licensing was the whole point of the original tome to begin with. [Photo: Standards Manual] DC Comics‘ quest for consistency In 1982, Paul Levitz (who wrote the foreword to the new edition) was effectively DC Comics’ COO. Back then, the company had a twofold problem: When it came to licensing its characters for any product (think clothing, cereal, collectibles, and so on), outside partners would often pull imagery from DC’s comic books. In addition to rightfully pissing off the artists, who received no extra compensation, there was no consistent look to the superheroes from one product to another, given that different artists rotated in and out of series. Levitz and new DC president Jenette Kahn thought there had to be a way to tame the market—so they devised the idea of a style guide containing a massive array of character artwork in a single style that could be pulled and consistently applied across all licensed products.

“We [decided we’d] get one of our best talents doing hopefully their best work and kind of solve both problems at once,” Levitz recalls. [Photo: Standards Manual] That artist? José García-López. “José was sort of the rising star of our talent pool at that point—he was a guy who could do any of the characters well, and at the same time, he was a little slower, a little more meticulous, maybe, than the average comic book artist.”

This is your Batman García-López drew the entire DC universe from the ground up, from Batman to Wonder Woman to Superman to Aquaman to their associated gallery of rogues, which comics vet Dick Giordano inked for the spiral-bound book. Across hundreds of pages, they were all presented in varying states and scenarios to appeal to a vast array of applications, with the guide providing color swatches, character profiles, logos, and more. [Photo: Standards Manual] Ultimately, Levitz estimates DC only produced “several hundred” copies of the book—but the remarkable thing is, when you see these images, you’ll know them. And that’s a testament to the utterly wild influence the book had on the cultural landscape. Wore Batman pajamas in the ’80s? This is your Batman. Had a Joker lunchbox? Here’s your Joker. Donned a Catwoman Halloween costume? This is your Catwoman. In reigning in all of DC’s IP and standardizing its subsequent output, the style guide transcended any individual artist’s comics run and cemented these characters, in García-López’s forms, as the original and most iconic version in our minds.

[Photo: Standards Manual] “You saw it in the supermarket, you saw it in the toy store, you saw it sitting on your shelf, so it had more opportunities to imprint on you. And of course, it had a real effect on the other artists as well,” finding its way back to the actual comics, Levitz says. “We kept writing bonus checks to José and Dick year after year, because we were amazed that we were still getting so much use out of it and we felt guilty.” [Photo: Standards Manual] From grainy pirated copies to full-color hardcover Levitz estimates the guide was used well into the ’90s, and additional complementary licensing books were developed for Tim Burton’s Batman films, as well as Batman: the Animated Series. Until now, this guide could only be found online, often in subpar image quality. Standards Manual’s edition marks the first time the book has been reproduced in print (and here, in a luxe 384-page hardcover, based on meticulous scanning and minimal editing to make it as authentic as possible to their copy).