Detroit is building a new cultural district, one abandoned building at a time

There is a point inside the new Detroit art gallery and cultural venue the Shepherd where the building has an audible impact on visitors. Stepping into its main performance space, there is a sudden echo from above, a reminder that the building was originally a church.

Not that this fact is hidden. From the outside, the Shepherd, located in the city’s East Village neighborhood, still shows the grand facades, bell towers, and intricate brickwork from its first life as a Romanesque-style building built in the 1910s. Inside, the decorative trappings of a Catholic church have been mostly—and literally—whitewashed, aside from the stained glass windows around its perimeter and the wooden confessional booths that line one wall of the transept. Two white-box art galleries have been inserted inside the void of the church, and the altar space has been preserved as a stage for music and other performances.

[Photo: Jason Keen/Library Street Collective]

The Shepherd is a project of the Detroit-based art gallery Library Street Collective, which since being founded in 2012 has blurred lines between presenting art, creating community space, developing real estate, and giving new life to abandoned buildings. The conversion of the former church, more than six years in the making, is part of a block-size complex of projects in its immediate vicinity, which is itself part of an even larger, and expanding, neighborhood-scale development project with art and culture at its center. It’s a ground-up Detroit arts district that’s emerging from the bones of abandoned buildings.

[Photo: Jason Keen/Library Street Collective]

Named Little Village, the project includes a collection of art galleries and studios, retailers, food and beverage options, public spaces, and facilities for art-centric nonprofits. Most are built from the bones of old, abandoned buildings, like the former church, which was designed by New York-based architecture firm Peterson Rich Office. A few blocks away, a former industrial bakery building has been converted into a mashup of artist studios, a screen printing workshop, and retail spaces by the architecture firm OMA. A forthcoming project on the shore of the nearby Detroit River will convert a former boat storage facility into a 13-acre cultural district, with commercial and creative spaces interspersed with public park and waterfront access.