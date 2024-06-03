How to inspire your staff without burning them out

BY Featuredlong read

Do you ever look at your team and wonder where the spark has gone? The one that ignited new ideas, bold solutions, and a constant flow of “what if” scenarios? In our hyper-connected, deadline-driven world, fostering creativity and inspiring your teams can feel like a luxury we simply can’t afford. But a truly innovative team isn’t built on overtime and exhaustion. It’s cultivated through a mindful approach that focuses on both well-being and inspired thinking.



Consider these 10 impactful strategies gathered from industry leaders to inspire your team and reignite the fire of creativity. We’ll explore ways to break free from the monotony of the everyday grind, create space for inspired brainstorming, and celebrate the power of out-of-the-box thinking. Forget the burnout cycle and get ready to unlock new levels of innovation.

Implement a “Green Hour” policy One innovative way to inspire your team without overworking them is to implement a “Green Hour” policy. This initiative encourages team members to step away from their desks and immerse themselves in nature or engage in sustainable activities for an hour each week. For instance, at a technology company I previously worked for, we introduced the Green Hour policy as part of our commitment to sustainability and employee well-being. Every Friday afternoon, employees were encouraged to spend an hour outdoors, whether it be going for a walk in a nearby park, participating in a community garden project, or simply enjoying some fresh air. Not only did this initiative promote mental and physical well-being by providing a break from the demands of work, but it also sparked creativity and innovation within the team. Many employees found that spending time in nature helped them clear their minds, reduce stress, and come up with fresh ideas and perspectives.

One particular anecdote that illustrates the effectiveness of this approach involves a project team struggling with a creative block. Instead of pushing through and overworking themselves, they decided to take their Green Hour as a group and went for a hike in a nearby nature reserve. Surrounded by trees and fresh air, they found themselves engaging in free-flowing discussions and brainstorming ideas effortlessly. By the end of the hour, they had generated several innovative solutions to their project challenges that they hadn’t considered before. The Green Hour policy not only fostered creativity but also promoted sustainability by encouraging employees to connect with the natural world. It served as a reminder that sometimes, stepping away from work and immersing oneself in nature can be the most effective way to recharge and generate new ideas. Tyler Butler, founder, Collaboration for Good

Promote Autonomy with “Demo Day” Our business fosters a culture of innovation through a dedicated program known as “Demo Day.” During Demo Day, our in-house developers have the opportunity to present their ongoing projects to a wider team audience. This structured exchange of ideas serves multiple purposes, but its main goal is to encourage collaboration, creativity, and camaraderie between cross-functioning teams. We’re also a 100% fully remote team. While it’s an ideal setup for many employees, especially post-pandemic, some companies that adopted this work setup tend to be too controlling over their employees’ schedules, tracking everything and hosting meetings left and right to have a sense of order. To some extent, it’s completely understandable since businesses want productive teams. However, for us at Carepatron, to fully support our employees’ creativity, we are more flexible regarding their work patterns and timings and allow them full autonomy over their work from day one. There will be sync-ups here and there, especially when they’re still getting a hang of what they need to do, but as weeks go by and they get immersed in the company’s work style and their role, they have free rein to do what they think is best for their roles, with the guidance of their team leads. This leads to talent retention, fostering, and increased passion for the work that they do.

Jamie Frew, CEO, Carepatron Provide clear objectives and flexible methods One experience in fostering creativity stands out to me. I was leading a team working on a high-priority AI project for a key business unit that involved many other teams in the organization. My team needed to finish their months of work on time so that the next team could start the next phase of the project, and there was a lot of iteration and research involved in building the AI model. To foster creativity, I set only two rules for the project. First, they had to meet the final deadline. Second, they needed to follow the gold standard for measuring how well their AI model worked. With everything else, the team could do things how they wanted and try out as many creative approaches as they wanted.

This approach ended up being extremely effective. The team appreciated the broad flexibility in how they did their work and as we progressed through the project, I continued to reiterate the two—and only two—rules of the project. My clarity and steadfastness gave them the confidence they could take risks and there would be no “gotcha” at the end. Giving the team significant autonomy empowered them to take more ownership of their work than before. Many of them decided to spend their time, sometimes working additional hours, exploring ideas and new approaches in AI and testing if they could apply them to their part of the project. Not only did the team come up with some very creative solutions as they built their AI model, but the approach ended up being effective for managing leadership’s expectations as well, giving me a creative way to manage up on future projects. Being a high-priority project for the department, the C-suite leader of our division regularly asked me about the project status in the hallways, understandably wanting to know if we were on track and often hoping we’d be early in our delivery. Given my promises to the team, I applied the same unwavering approach with the executive, answering each time that the project would be delivered on the date required. When pressed to deliver early, I held firm and repeated the project would be delivered on the date required. We had this conversation so often it became an inside joke, with the executive finding creative ways to ask the question differently to see if I’d give a different answer. When my team delivered on time, meeting the deadline, it engendered confidence in me on the part of the executive. Shortly after, I was promoted and given more challenging projects to tackle and deliver.

Meghan Anzelc, Ph.D., president, chief data & analytics officer, Three Arc Advisory Create cross-functional task forces Encouraging innovation within a team and across multiple teams is one of the ways we foster a culture of creativity. A strategy that has proven effective for my team and clients is one where we create a cross-functional, collaborative task force approach that energizes team members and drives impactful results, without burning them out because the work is distributed and shared. We bring together a cross-section of team members from every level of the organization. This includes individuals with varying backgrounds, experiences, and expertise. By doing so, we ensure a rich tapestry of perspectives.

During these collaborative sessions, we encourage open dialogue, brainstorming, and multiple iterations of voting so that everyone’s ideas are integrated into the new product or service developed. Team members share their unique viewpoints, challenge assumptions, and propose new ideas without fear that they will be immediately dismissed by someone more senior. This inclusive decision-making process ensures that no voice goes unheard, which allows us to create solutions that are multidimensional. Milka Milliance, cofounder, Different Cultivate a culture of encouraged failure One innovative way to foster creativity in your team without overworking them is to establish an environment where failure is not just welcomed, but actually encouraged. This approach breeds a culture of experimentation and risk-taking, which is crucial for driving innovation.

Recently, my creative team came up with a bold and unconventional idea for an internal video project that was previously considered unimportant. Their plan involved creating a motivational script narrated over monochrome scenes complemented by one accent color. I knew it would be challenging to convince our stakeholders, as it was inconsistent with our usual “safe” approach. However, their passion was contagious, and even though I knew there was a chance of failure, I fully supported their vision. Despite initial skepticism, their innovative approach eventually convinced the key decision-makers, paving the way for a four-time award-winning video. This experience reinforced my belief that a team supported in exploring new ideas without the fear of negative consequences is more inclined to stretch its limits and explore unconventional solutions.

Barney Abramson, creative leader and mentor, BarneyAbramson.com Explore with “Innovation Fridays” One innovative way I’ve fostered creativity without overworking my team was by implementing “Innovation Fridays” at Lattice HR. Every other Friday, employees were encouraged to work on any project or idea they were passionate about, outside of their regular duties. This gave team members the freedom to explore new ideas and technologies and encouraged cross-department collaboration. The success of this approach was highlighted when a cross-functional team developed a new employee engagement tool during these sessions, which we later integrated into our service offerings, significantly enhancing our value proposition and client satisfaction.

Emma Rose Motta, managing partner There is nothing like letting your team work and do their thing, while adjusting in time to the things that are working and those that are not, but always giving that space of freedom for people to flow. Also, we have to give people the necessary tools for this to happen. We took a big step when someone on the team recommended a new dashboard to see the projects. Not only was it an initiative by one team member that motivated others to investigate and give their opinion on other subjects, it was also a solution that had a positive impact on our project visibility.

In this way, new initiatives began to come directly from the team, new trends in ways of working, and even new ways of communicating. I remember that my former boss always told us that 10% of our time should be focused on innovation, and it is something that I replicate with my current team to not only encourage innovation but also creativity and communication between us. Guillermo Ceballos, managing director, Talentika

Adapt roles to individual’s passions I leverage my team’s individual passions to create opportunities for business innovation. We don’t have rigid job descriptions but rather role opportunities that adapt to strengths and interests. For instance, our relationship managers organically connect clients to our services, which once led to the creation of a whole new line of business. This focus on individual strengths fosters innovation, like the creation of new business lines through organic client connections. Anthony P. Howard, founder and CEO, HR Certified, LLC

Recharge creativity with “trail days” At AllTrails, we’re driven by the belief that everyone belongs outdoors, and that starts with our team. We’re unified by our love for exploring the natural world. We know the science behind the health benefits of spending time outside, but more importantly, we feel it firsthand when we get out on the trail. At the same time, we’re a fast-growing company committed to innovation. We were awarded Apple’s App of the Year in 2023, and we want to keep raising the bar. One way we foster creativity without overworking our teams is what we call Trail Days. The first Friday of every month, we step away from our desks to get outside, field-test the AllTrails platform, and recharge. We’ve gained so much from one less day a month online. Trail Days have sparked ideas for feature innovations, unearthed areas for improvement, and helped us connect with our community of more than 60 million members.

Trail Days have shown us we can live our mission, support our employees, and serve our customers by allowing our team to get creative outside the typical work environment. Carly Smith, CMO, AllTrails Reframe projects through personal sharing For the past two years, we have been redesigning Tubby Todd’s “Club Tub,” our rewards program. In preparation for the redesign, I had each team member send me their two favorite rewards programs they are currently participating in with other brands, and asked them to answer these questions: 1. What elements of the program do you like? and 2. What elements of the program do you find yourself sharing with other friends?