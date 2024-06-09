How to organize every part of your life

A few years ago, personal branding expert Dorie Clark was a guest on the Fast Company podcast that I host called The New Way We Work. She had me do an exercise asking people from different aspects of my life to describe me in three words. I asked a coworker, my mom, and a friend. Some of their answers varied (my mom’s “tells it like it is” is my favorite), but all three people used one word in common: organized.



While I may have wished that I was universally seen as “a visionary” or “creative,” being organized has served me well in both work and life. Everyone might know that it’s generally good to be organized, but organization is more than just having a clean desk (which I don’t) or a color-coded calendar (which I do).



Here are a few aspects of life and work and how you can approach making them more organized:

Making the best to-do list

There are many different ways to approach to-do lists, but the best is the method that helps you accomplish the most. One approach is to batch your tasks together. Robert Pozen, author of Extreme Productivity: Boost Your Results, Reduce Your Hours, says he divides his lists into three sections. The first section lists out events, meetings, and calls for the day. The second lists what he hopes to get done during those appointments, and the third lists out his to-dos that don’t fit. This includes items that need to be done but don’t have a slot in his calendar. These are tasks he works on during the in-between times throughout the day.

Another similar approach to organize your to-do list is to batch similar tasks together. This can work well to keep you focused and put your high-mental-energy tasks together at a time when you can best concentrate (and not during the 3 p.m. afternoon slump).