Christine Su believes generative AI will elevate your eBay experience

But there was a time when Su found herself drawn to the pastoral life, far removed from the dynamics of social media. In her twenties, after a few years in consulting and private equity, she quit her job. “I burned out pretty quickly,” says Su, who uses she/they pronouns and currently oversees strategy for personalized recommendations at eBay. To recover and reset, they decided to spend a summer working on a dairy farm in Japan. “That actually was a very important, seminal experience to know that I don’t function without mission and purpose in my work,” Su says. “As long as we’re all in this corporate capitalist model, how do we use it—and the power that it can drive—for good?”

After going to business school and completing a master’s degree in land use and agriculture, Su started a software analytics startup called PastureMap to help incentivize farmers to embrace sustainable and regenerative practices by giving them a digital platform to manage their grazing land with. By the time PastureMap became profitable, managing six million acres of grazing land across the world, Su concluded that the company had gone as far as it could without more sweeping legislative changes. “You eventually do need collective action; you do need regulatory intervention,” she says. “The next step change would have [been] to pass laws. And I was like, I don’t know if I want to be a lobbyist for the next 20 years.”

They were also looking to pivot, after seven years of running a climate startup. “If you’ve been in the climate space, especially if you do any climate justice work, the burnout rate is super high,” Su says. Once again, they felt like they needed to take a breather.