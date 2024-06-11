Roberta Kaplan knows how to win in court—and beat Donald Trump

Long before Roberta Kaplan won not one but two verdicts against Donald Trump, it was evident she had the temperament to square off against a garrulous figure like the former president.

“When I was a little kid, I spent a lot of time with my mom’s mom,” Kaplan recalls. “And there’s this famous story in our family. When I was three years old, I think, I was with her, and she looked at me one day and said, ‘Robbie, can’t you just be quiet for a minute? Is it possible for you to be quiet just for one minute?’ And I looked up at her and I said, ‘Grandma, I’m sorry. I really can’t. I just can’t help myself. I really like to talk a lot.’”

Eventually, Kaplan discovered that she could be paid—quite handsomely, as it turned out—to talk for a living. In college, she briefly considered becoming a historian. But she wanted to live in New York City, and she was hesitant about dedicating her life to the study of Russian history. “There [are] not a lot of bright spots,” she says. “I thought it might be just too depressing to spend my life focused on Russian history, rather than beating bad guys in court.” She had also taken note of Sandra Day O’Connor’s appointment to the Supreme Court in 1981, when Kaplan was in high school. “I remember thinking that was a big deal,” she says, “and that there really would be opportunities for women in the law.”

Kaplan went on to embody that over the course of a 25-year career at the elite law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, where she represented major corporate clients, such as JPMorgan Chase and Airbnb, and made a name for herself as a high-powered litigator. But she arguably became most famous for the groundbreaking civil rights case that she argued on behalf of Edie Windsor before the Supreme Court in 2013, which deemed the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) unconstitutional and paved the way for marriage equality just two years later. (Kaplan later chronicled that win in her book, Then Comes Marriage: United States V. Windsor and the Defeat of DOMA.)