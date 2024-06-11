Roberta Kaplan knows how to win in court—and beat Donald Trump

Long before Roberta Kaplan won not one but two verdicts against Donald Trump, it was evident she had the temperament to square off against a garrulous figure like the former president.
“When I was a little kid, I spent a lot of time with my mom’s mom,” Kaplan recalls. “And there’s this famous story in our family. When I was three years old, I think, I was with her, and she looked at me one day and said, ‘Robbie, can’t you just be quiet for a minute? Is it possible for you to be quiet just for one minute?’ And I looked up at her and I said, ‘Grandma, I’m sorry. I really can’t. I just can’t help myself. I really like to talk a lot.’”
Eventually, Kaplan discovered that she could be paid—quite handsomely, as it turned out—to talk for a living. In college, she briefly considered becoming a historian. But she wanted to live in New York City, and she was hesitant about dedicating her life to the study of Russian history. “There [are] not a lot of bright spots,” she says. “I thought it might be just too depressing to spend my life focused on Russian history, rather than beating bad guys in court.” She had also taken note of Sandra Day O’Connor’s appointment to the Supreme Court in 1981, when Kaplan was in high school. “I remember thinking that was a big deal,” she says, “and that there really would be opportunities for women in the law.”
Kaplan went on to embody that over the course of a 25-year career at the elite law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, where she represented major corporate clients, such as JPMorgan Chase and Airbnb, and made a name for herself as a high-powered litigator. But she arguably became most famous for the groundbreaking civil rights case that she argued on behalf of Edie Windsor before the Supreme Court in 2013, which deemed the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) unconstitutional and paved the way for marriage equality just two years later. (Kaplan later chronicled that win in her book, Then Comes Marriage: United States V. Windsor and the Defeat of DOMA.)
Looking back on that case today—amid unrelenting political attacks on LGBTQ rights and on the queer community—is “bittersweet,” Kaplan says. “On the one hand, it was an enormous victory for the equal dignity of LGBTQ people in this country; without it, I don’t think we would’ve gotten marriage equality,” she adds. “On the other hand, today we have a very different Supreme Court, and we do not have even close to a majority of votes who I think would have voted for the Windsor case.”
After representing Windsor—and winning multiple cases in the state of Mississippi, striking down bans on same-sex marriage and adoption by LGBTQ couples—Kaplan was itching to pursue more cases that championed progressive causes. In 2017, once Trump was elected president, she decided it was the right moment to strike out on her own and start her firm, Kaplan Hecker & Fink. “I just wanted to have a smaller, nimbler firm where we could do more of what I wanted to do, including fighting Donald Trump,” she says. “I can’t believe I had the guts to do this. I just decided, ‘Okay, I guess if I don’t do it now, I’m never going to do it.’”
Kaplan also gleaned that Trump’s election would bring “unprecedented challenges” to democratic values, and she wanted to do her part. To help fund those public interest and pro bono cases, Kaplan has continued working with such Wall Street giants as Goldman Sachs—an arrangement that she says isn’t in conflict with her firm’s overall mission. “I treat every one of my clients exactly the same,” she says. “My job is to fully dedicate myself to my client’s interests and to always do what’s in my client’s best interest.” In fact, she says some of the companies she counts as clients (including Uber and Airbnb) are not only aligned with the progressive causes underpinning the firm’s public interest cases, but are also drawn to her track record of beating figures like Trump in court.