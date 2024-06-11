Lisa Becket wants everyone to experience the nostalgia of Disney IRL

Many American girls grow up imagining themselves as Disney princesses—but not Lisa Becket, who always imagined herself as part of the behind-the-scenes teams that made the magic possible. This aspiration started at seven years old. Growing up in the frigid winters of Batavia, Illinois, her first trip to Disney World in Orlando felt like a dream. “We came in March for spring break and my mom had dressed us in wool and as soon as we got here, we were stripping down,” she says with a laugh. “We couldn’t believe it was so warm!”

That initial visit started a love affair with the company (and Florida’s balmy weather) that continues today. However, landing in her current role as one of the company’s top executives was a winding path. After getting rejected by Disney twice—first for the company’s All-American Band as a high schooler and later as an engineer—she decided to attend business school. But there was a catch: She only applied to schools from which she knew Disney actively recruited. After graduating from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, her decades-long goal finally came to fruition. She was hired as a middle manager in the company’s marketing department, where she has remained for more than 20 years.

During that time, Becket has risen to become the executive vice president of global marketing for Disney Experiences. This role makes her a force at the company, which recently announced a $60B investment into the division—one of its most lucrative, as other parts of the company, such as its Disney+ streaming platform, have struggled.

Becket oversees all strategic marketing for Disney’s theme parks, cruises, and guided vacation tours. In many ways, she has grown alongside the department. When she started, Disney had one cruise ship and two theme parks: Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park, in Anaheim, California. Now, the company has five cruise ships and parks across the world, including Paris, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.