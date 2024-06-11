Nancy Mahon is tackling sustainability from every angle

BY Jessica Hullinger5 minute read

Change can be unnerving. But Nancy Mahon sees it as an opportunity for progress. This perspective makes her perhaps the perfect person to take on the recently created role of chief sustainability officer for beauty behemoth Estée Lauder Cos. (ELC) at a time when the cosmetics industry, like so many others, is under pressure to clean up its act and do right by the planet after years of promoting unsustainable consumer habits.

“Growing up as a gay kid, I spent a lot of time thinking about change [and] how change happens,” says Mahon. In particular, she was interested in changing systems, and this fascination propelled her through law school, then into an early career working in government and nonprofits and foundations, focusing on such issues as criminal justice reform and HIV. “I never pictured myself working in corporate America, let alone in a beauty company,” Mahon says. But she realized change can’t happen without corporations. “We really need to have business at the table in a meaningful way. If you look at climate, we’re never hitting any of these goals if we don’t seriously change companies.” Mahon’s remit—to weave sustainable practices into the fabric of a multibillion-dollar company that has historically profited by selling single-use beauty products—is not an easy one. It’s made more difficult by the fact that ELC comprises 29 very different beauty brands, from the plant-based bohemian line Aveda to luxury brand La Mer. Each has its own unique set of values and markets. A top-down, one-size-fits-all approach to sustainability won’t work here, so Mahon must be strategic in nudging the brands toward better practices and making change feel a little more palatable. “You want to basically create a path and create safety for folks like the beauty industry or the fashion industry who are, candidly, very successful and who do have a large share of market and consumers, and essentially help create positive environmental and social impact in those companies,” Mahon says.

She firmly believes progress is possible, in part because she knows that being good for the planet is also good for business. Having spent 10 years embedded in ELC at the brand level before ascending to the corporate echelon, she was heavily involved in green initiatives including MAC’s closed-loop product-recycling program. She also oversaw a pilot project at Aveda to replace plastic packaging for samples with paper sachets in the European Union and the United Kingdom. Both were enormously popular: Customers returned more than 340,000 pounds of empty MAC products for recycling in 2022, and Aveda’s paper sachet is slated for a global rollout next year. “Consumers cared that we cared,” Mahon says. “That’s very exciting to me—that you can keep growing the company and also keep growing the good work.” When she took on the role of CSO, she wanted to maintain this focus on packaging. She assembled a five-person “climate team” that trains the president for each brand on best practices in packaging and emissions reduction, so sustainability becomes a priority at the outset, before a new product even hits the shelves. She doubled down on the shift from plastic to glass, which is more easily recycled. Last year, for example, Estée Lauder introduced recyclable glass jars for its Revitalizing Supreme+ Moisturizer. “Glass is better for the world overall than plastic,” Mahon says, but she’s not naive. She knows every choice comes with a tradeoff. “The complexity around glass, of course, is [that] it’s very carbon intensive because you have to heat it,” she says. “So, it’s a bit of a juggling game.”

