Cecilia Gentili’s powerful legacy lives on

While her résumé rejected easy categorization, many of her accomplishments tangibly improved the lives of others. When working at the Apicha Community Health Center in New York, Gentili expanded the center’s transgender health services program. A former sex worker, Gentili also created Cecilia’s Occupational Inclusion Network at Callen-Lorde in New York, which offers free healthcare services for sex workers. And as the director of policy at GMHC (the nonprofit organization originally known as Gay Men’s Health Crisis), she advocated tirelessly for people living with HIV/AIDS.

In 2018, Gentili founded Trans Equity Consulting, an organization that works with companies and nonprofits and is dedicated to “developing LGBTQ affirming services, establishing genuine equity in the workplace, and shepherding in new generations of changemakers.”

A talented legislative lobbyist, in 2019 Gentili pushed for the passage of New York’s Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act, which provided new protections from discrimination on the basis of gender identity or expression. She also helped repeal policing policies that disproportionately criminalized trans women and women of color for loitering, often referred to as the “Walking While Trans Ban.” And in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign, Gentili successfully sued the Trump Administration when it attempted to eliminate the Affordable Care Act’s protections for trans people.