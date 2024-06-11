How Reddit’s Jen Wong balances users and investors—and navigated a $748 million IPO

BY AJ Hess4 minute read

Reddit was founded nearly two decades ago, but it wasn’t until 2024 that the social media company finally went public. COO Jen Wong was behind the wheel when it happened at last on March 20.

Growing up on Long Island, Wong’s childhood could be characterized by some of her most prized possessions: a record player, an Atari, and a collection of People magazines. Wong says that her fascination with music, video games, and pop culture ultimately drove her to join Reddit in 2018. As COO, Wong oversees the platform’s business growth including Reddit’s advertising and data-licensing efforts. In 2019, the company’s ad revenue surpassed $100 million for the first time. Now, roughly five years into Wong’s tenure, Reddit brought in more than $222 million in ad revenue in Q1 of 2024. Last year, Wong’s work centered on building Reddit’s data-licensing business and preparing the business to keep up with advancements in AI. This year, she says, has been all about the company’s IPO.

Despite the company’s “windy” path, Wong argues that Reddit’s IPO has “legitimized” the company to its investors, users, and employees. The IPO “revealed to investors we have a great business,” she says. “It’s really shown off how special our platform is, and it’s really validated our employees who have worked at this company for a long time and really believed in Reddit’s mission.”

Reddit’s public offering captured attention not just because of its long-awaited timing, but because of the company’s decision to set aside close to 2 million shares (about 8%) for 75,000 of Reddit’s most loyal users and moderators. “We were very thoughtful about the IPO. One of the reasons to become a public company was to hopefully have our users and moderators be able to be shareholders,” explains Wong. “They are very important stakeholders in our platform, and for them to have the opportunity to be a shareholder I think is very meaningful.” Still, many moderators balked at the chance to become shareholders, and some were vocally critical of the company’s IPO, fearing that Reddit would change too much in order to finally achieve profitability. Many others simply doubted how successful the stock would be.

