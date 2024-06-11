Meet Kim Culmone, the Mattel doll designer who made Barbie a star again

BY Maddie Bender6 minute read

However improbably, last summer saw a brief return to monoculture. Take, for instance, the soundtrack of the summer, which inarguably featured the songs “What Was I Made For?” “Dance the Night,” and “I’m Just Ken.” And who could forget the tongue-in-cheek-until-it-wasn’t Barbenheimer trend?

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie blockbuster amounted to a winning combination of campy, self-aware, nostalgic, and joyful that translated into more than $150 million in Barbie sales. It was a sales increase of nearly 25% that no one could have predicted. No one, that is, except Kim Culmone, who planted the seeds for Barbie’s comeback a decade earlier.

“So much of what is happening now, whether it’s the Barbie movie or the positive sentiment that is rallying around Barbie, it is not lost on me that those things built on a foundation of a very brave team,” she says. Culmone is now head of design for dolls and Mattel creations, a position with oversight of brands including Barbie, American Girl, and Polly Pocket. In her 25-year tenure at the company, she hasn’t been afraid to break the mold at Mattel, most notably with Barbie’s 2015 reinvention that embraced more realistic and representative figures, skin colors, and hair types. Suddenly, a doll that was once a feminist lightning rod because of its unrealistic proportions and regressive career options was . . . changing to fit the modern era? Cool, even?

The rebrand couldn’t have come at a more necessary time: From 2011 to 2015, sales of Barbies had dropped by 33%. In 2013, Culmone had become head of design for the doll brand, and she held an all-hands-on-deck meeting with her team. She remembers asking them: “If you could do anything right now with Barbie, what would you do? If you were starting this brand today with the same values that Ruth [Handler, the creator of Barbie] had in 1959 when she launched the brand, what would you keep the same and what would you do differently?” That meeting sparked a series of doll launches and redesigns that brought Barbie’s image in line with human women. One Barbie uses a wheelchair; another has Down syndrome; Barbie can be a paramedic or a cinematographer. A decade after the shift, Culmone credits her team’s willingness to take risks for shepherding in a new wave of commercial success.

