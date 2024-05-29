BY Grace Snelling4 minute read

Plain water might be boring, but liquid beverage company Mio is out to prove to Stanley cup-toting Gen Z “beverage girlies” that they can get more from their water with a splashy, colorful rebrand.

Mio makes its case with simplified packaging, an updated sans-serif typeface, and an eye-catchingly bright color scheme that’s designed to stop scrolls. As part of the rebrand, the company has also adopted a new, TikTok-ified marketing strategy that captures younger consumers by playing into online trends and hashtags. At its core, the Mio rebrand is a visual manifestation of two major factors that shape Gen Z’s beverage consumption in 2024: a near-obsessive fixation on hydration, and an increasing interest in health and wellness-promoting products. [Photo: Mio] SO LONG, SODA: FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES ARE ON THE RISE Mio, a Kraft Heinz subsidiary, launched in 2011 with flavored liquid drop packs that could upgrade a water bottle without powders—essentially, the grown-up version of the nostalgic Kool-Aid experience. That initial novelty helped it rake in more than $100 million within nine months of launching. Similar products, like Coca-Cola’s Dasani Flavor Drops and the small brand Stur, quickly cropped up. Now, Mio is shifting its positioning to track with the rising market dominance of the “functional beverages” category.

HYDRATION IS A LIFESTYLE, IF YOU BUY INTO IT Mio’s marketing team kept a close eye on these trends. The company saw notable volume growth when WaterTok started to take off. In 2023 overall, it experienced a 7% increase in sales with consumers under 35. According to Samantha Mills, Mio’s director of brand communications, Gen Z consumers demonstrated a particular interest in Mio’s Energy line, which includes 12 servings of caffeine per bottle. (One squeeze of Mio is enough for a 12 ounce glass of water.)



Now, Mio has overhauled its positioning and brand to capitalize on its growth and tap into Gen Z’s mounting interest in hydration and functional drinks. It’s a noticeable pivot from the 2020 campaign “We Fix Water.” The ad series espoused the idea that regular water is so bland you couldn’t drink it even if stranded at sea (without a few drops of Mio to save the day). The company’s new campaign, “squeeze good in,” emphasizes health and wellness instead. “This is the first manifestation of that new strategy, going from just being that liquid flavor enhancer, ‘fixing the taste of water,’ to becoming more of this benefit-forward lifestyle brand,” Mills says.