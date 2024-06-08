This classic answer engine still outsmarts AI chatbots

Everyone’s talking about AI chatbots, but they’re not the best tool for every job. I’m not knocking AI here—those large language models like ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bard are impressive.

But AI chatbots have that obnoxious hallucination issue: They sometimes make things up. You have to fact-check the things they say closely. I’ve personally seen ChatGPT pretend to do math and get the answers totally wrong. (Also: AI chatbots can be slow.)

So where do you turn? Well, you can search Google, Bing, or another web search engine. But those services are increasingly offering up AI-powered answers of questionable accuracy, too. For knowledge queries involving operations on hard data—or math calculations—there’s another easy option that can deliver better answers than your AI chatbot of choice.

So today I’d like to step back and talk about something that isn’t AI—an older tool geeks in the know have been relying on for a long time.