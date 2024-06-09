Get in shape for the summer with these AI-infused fitness apps

Whelp, let’s get this over with. It’s almost summer, which means it’s time to start getting back into shape again.

Luckily, we’re living in the golden age of AI, so instead of shuffling off to the gym and getting berated by a personal trainer, there are plenty of apps to create customized fitness plans that adapt to our needs.

Here’s a look at some helpful AI-powered exercise apps.

Fitbod

Fitbod (iOS, Android) uses AI to create personalized strength training plans tailored to your fitness level, goals, and the exercise equipment available to you.