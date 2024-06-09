Get in shape for the summer with these AI-infused fitness apps

Whelp, let’s get this over with. It’s almost summer, which means it’s time to start getting back into shape again.
Luckily, we’re living in the golden age of AI, so instead of shuffling off to the gym and getting berated by a personal trainer, there are plenty of apps to create customized fitness plans that adapt to our needs.
Here’s a look at some helpful AI-powered exercise apps.
Fitbod
Fitbod (iOS, Android) uses AI to create personalized strength training plans tailored to your fitness level, goals, and the exercise equipment available to you.
The app tracks your workouts and adjusts the routine over time. There are more than a thousand exercises available, each with detailed instructions and multiple visual angles so you can make sure you’re adopting the proper form.
Pricing is $13 per month or $80 per year.
Freeletics
The Freeletics app (iOS, Android) leverages AI to develop bodyweight workout plans not only designed around your goals, level, and progress but that can adapt to unique situations such as needing to be quiet, short sessions, variable equipment availability, and more.