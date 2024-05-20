If you have not yet experienced managing a remote team but are planning to, let me give you some advice that has worked for me. Because of the increased proportion of people who are working from home, this topic is gaining importance.

Here are a few tips for managing your remote team: 1. MAINTAIN FACE-TO-FACE INTERACTIONS If possible, it really helps to have face-to-face meetings with your team. This can be done easily with a hybrid schedule if employees are working from home one week but will be reporting to the office the next.

When you manage a fully remote team, however, video or audio meetings are often the only interactions you have. Video calls come closest to physical meetings, as you can at least get some visual cues in addition to hearing everyone. In these meetings, try to set the purpose and agenda carefully so that everyone knows what the meeting is for and what it will achieve. You do not want people to ramble on about different things and then end up with a meeting that did not achieve anything substantial. If virtual meetings are run efficiently and purposefully, remote teams can perform just as effectively as teams that meet in person.

2. LEARN ABOUT YOUR TEAM Professional relationships are often more difficult to build with purely remote teams. Sure, you know that John Smith is your representative in Tokyo, but you don’t really know much about him beyond his sales results from last quarter. You do not know about his personal experiences or his plans in life. Use short small talk and icebreakers as tools to get your team members to reveal a little something personal about themselves during each meeting. This can help your team bond and give everyone a better sense of who that person is on the upper right corner of their video call screen.

For cross-cultural and foreign teams, try to learn the idiosyncrasies of how everyone speaks and communicates, even if the lingua franca of your business is still English. Heavy accents and different ways of framing statements may cause problems initially, but as time goes on, team members eventually start to understand each other better. 3. HOST IN-PERSON TEAM-BUILDING EVENTS The ability to work as a team can increase when you have frequent trust-building interactions. If your company has the allocated budget for it, host in-person team-building activities to get people together in one place and help them work together better in the future.

Team members may only know small details about their counterparts, especially if they have never really met. This is why team-building activities in one physical place can be worth it, even if you need to fly people in. Of course, some of that information comes out during small icebreakers or conversations at the start of meetings. But there is nothing like meeting someone in person to help you understand more about what they are like. Whether they come to your office or you fly out on a relevant business trip to meet them, you can usually learn more about a person through a shared meal than several phone meetings. FINAL THOUGHTS

Remote teams can just be as effective as teams that are all together in one place, especially for deliverables that are separate, geographically diverse, and do not rely on inputs from other team members. A sales rep in Tokyo does not have much of a need for input from a counterpart in Paris. But if your remote team needs to collaborate well to deliver the output, such as a strategic plan, work to build that team dynamic despite the hurdles brought about by distance. Taking the time to understand how to make the dynamics of your remote team better can definitely pay off in good business results. Do not underestimate the value of effective remote team management.